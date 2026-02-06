No M&A plans in 2026 calendar, says Prosus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prosus does not have any plans for any major M&As in 2026 while the company focuses on the fundamentals of driving efficiency, growth, profitability and innovation across what it already owns.

This was the message from CEO Fabricio Bloisi in a letter to shareholders late on Thursday.

“Instead, you can expect us to continue selling non-strategic and underperforming assets, with more than $2bn in sales expected this fiscal year and additional sales next year in even higher volume,” he wrote.

Innovation is at the heart of Prosus’ strategy, he said, and it plans to host many events this year to showcase this. The first will be OLX’s “Claim AI” event on February 25-26 in Lisbon and the second will show how Prosus will deliver lifestyle assistants across its markets, empowered by agents and its LCM on March 12 in Amsterdam.

“With 37,000 AI agents already deployed across our ecosystem, we’re not just talking about the future of AI — we’re living it every day,” he said.

He said OLX, which has led in AI innovation for years, is on track for strong growth and margin improvement this year, with around $450m expected in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

OLX provides solutions that enable real estate agents and car dealers to sell faster and more effectively, while also streamlining the process of connecting employers with job seekers.

Bloisi said despite significant global uncertainty, he believes the group’s success this year will be determined by balancing risk concentration across geographies, particularly in tech and innovation.

“For me, this environment only reinforces the Prosus strategy. Finding the ‘winners’ in India, Europe, and LatAm is becoming more important every day, and that is exactly what we are building. By staying focused on growth, profitability, and constant innovation, I’m headed into 2026 feeling quite confident,” he said.

He said the group is delivering on its ambitious guidance to achieve more than $7.3bn in revenue and $1.1bn in ebitda in the 2026 financial year.