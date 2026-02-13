Coca-Cola HBC ‘on track’ as it sets aside R800m for CCBA acquisition costs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coca-Cola HBC (CCH), worth about £16bn (R346bn) on the London Stock Exchange, said it is on course to complete the $2.6bn acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) this year, paving the way for its secondary listing on the JSE.

The company, which has set aside about €41.8m in transaction costs, said on Wednesday that its shareholders have approved with the requisite majorities certain amendments to the group’s articles of association.

This is required to give effect to the terms of the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition and the CCBA option agreement at an extraordinary general meeting held last month.

“We are working through customary regulatory and antitrust approvals and remain on track to complete the acquisition — which will bring together two leading bottlers in Africa, unlocking further opportunities for sustainable and profitable growth — by the end of 2026,” the company said in releasing its 2025 results.

The deal, which creates the second-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner by volume globally, will cause CCH to buy 75% of CCBA.

The stake will be bought from the Coca-Cola group and Gutsche Family Investments in a deal that values CCBA at $3.4bn.

The mega deal will also help CCH further diversify from Russia, its top-selling market in 2024, which accounted for 13% of its revenue, according to S&P.

Risks to growth

The ratings agency said that was important due to risks to growth from ongoing sanctions on the country in response to the war in Ukraine.

This risk was highlighted in the group’s 2025 results, as its profits in Russia piled up in the bank.

“Currently, as a result of sanctions and other regulations, there are certain restrictions in Russia and Ukraine that affect the group’s ability to repatriate profits,” CCH said.

“However, these restrictions are not expected to have a material impact on the group’s liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents held by the group’s operations in Russia (including Multon) amounted to €850.2m equivalent in Russian roubles, US dollars, and euros on December 31 2025 (2024: €490.7m).”

S&P estimates that post the CCBA deal, South Africa will overtake Russia as the largest market, with about 15% of total revenues, followed by Nigeria and Russia at about 10% each, and Italy and Poland with slightly less.

CCH is the strategic bottling partner of the Coca-Cola group. In terms of geographical footprint, CCH will become the biggest Coca-Cola bottler worldwide, with 43 countries of coverage after the CCBA deal, up from 29 now.

According to the CCBA’s website, it is the eighth-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner worldwide by revenue and the biggest on the continent, accounting for about 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes sold in Africa. It employs 17,000 people at its 40 bottling plants.