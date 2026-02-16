Jonas Bogoshi to step down as CEO of Telkom’s BCX

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of Telkom’s IT services business, Jonas Bogoshi, will step down at the end of February. This, as the group’s shares rose more than 6% on strong third-quarter financial performance, driven by its mobile unit.

On Monday, the group announced that Bogoshi, currently CEO of BCX, will be stepping down with effect from February 28, “following a long and distinguished career”.

Bogoshi has been at the helm of BCX, which competes with the likes of NTT Data (formerly Dimension Data), Altron and iOCO since 2018.

While BCX has struggled in recent times, with Telkom mulling a partial or complete sell-off of the business, the group credits Bogoshi for ”positioning BCX as a core component of Telkom’s enterprise capability”, strengthening ”its ability to support customers with integrated ICT services and solutions” and being instrumental “in laying the foundation for the next phase of BCX’s strategic review”.

Hasnain Motlekar, who oversees the commercial activities of Telkom Business and has been with the group for 28 years, will act as CEO for BCX from March.

A permanent appointment is still to be made.

Telkom’s data revenue was up almost 10% in the third quarter, contributing 60% of the group’s total revenue.

The group, valued at R30.25bn, said in an update for the quarter ended in December that group data revenue was up 9.6% to R6.86bn, while year-to-date data revenue is 8.5% higher.

Mobile data revenue grew 12.9%, and fibre-related data revenue increased by 8.9%.

Mobile service revenue was up 7.2% for the quarter and 7.6% year to date, supported by sustained mobile data growth and solid prepaid performance, it said.

Openserve’s revenue was up 2.2% in the quarter and 2.5% year to date, supported by continued fibre monetisation, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth, the group said.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 8.4% to R3.23bn, and year-to-date ebitda is up 7.8%.

Mobile subscribers exceeded 25-million, with mobile data subscribers increasing 29.3% to 19.3-million.

The fibre connectivity rate was robust at 52.4%, and homes connected increased to 786,490, it said.

“The disciplined execution of our data-led strategy delivered quality data revenue growth in the third quarter and year to date. This demonstrates our strength as South Africa’s digital backbone and our competitive edge of the OneTelkom approach,” said CEO Serame Taukobong.

“Our cost optimisation initiatives continued to yield results, as the ebitda margin expanded,” Taukobong added.

During the quarter, the group received R6m in proceeds from the transfer of six properties, and 21 properties have now been transferred in the year to date for proceeds of R214m. Nine properties, with a sales value of R66m, are still in the conveyancing process.

In the first nine months of the financial year, Telkom spent R4.17bn on growth-supporting investments.

“We remain committed to delivering on our medium-term guidance objectives. Revenue continues to receive focused attention, and we are encouraged by the solid performance of data revenue, which aligns with our data-led strategy and remains a key driver of growth,” said Taukobong.

The group ebitda margin was above the upper end of the 25%-27% guidance.

“We will sustain the focus on our cost optimisation efforts. Capex intensity is within our 12% to 15% guidance, and we will continue to invest largely in mobile and fibre,” Taukobong added.

At 4.18pm, Telkom shares were up 5.91% at R59.12, adding to momentum that has seen the stock being up 65.7% over the past 12 months.