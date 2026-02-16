Telkom’s third quarter boosted by strong data revenue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Telkom’s data revenue was up almost 10% in the third quarter, contributing 60% of the group’s total revenue.

The group said in an update for the quarter ended in December that group data revenue was up 9.6% to R6.86bn, while year-to-date data revenue is 8.5% higher.

Mobile data revenue grew 12.9%, and fibre-related data revenue increased by 8.9%.

Mobile service revenue was up 7.2% for the quarter and 7.6% year-to-date, supported by sustained mobile data growth and solid prepaid performance, it said.

Openserve’s revenue was up 2.2% in the quarter and 2.5% year-to-date, supported by continued fibre monetisation, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth, the group said.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 8.4% to R3.23bn, and year-to-date Ebitda is up 7.8%.

Mobile subscribers exceeded 25-million, with mobile data subscribers increasing 29.3% to 19.3-million.

The fibre connectivity rate was robust at 52.4%, and homes connected increased to 786,490, it said.

“The disciplined execution of our data-led strategy delivered quality data revenue growth in the third quarter and year-to-date. This demonstrates our strength as South Africa’s digital backbone and our competitive edge of the OneTelkom approach,” said CEO Serame Taukobong.

“Our cost optimisation initiatives continued to yield results, as the Ebitda margin expanded,” Taukobong added.

During the quarter, the group received R6m in proceeds from the transfer of six properties, and 21 properties have now been transferred in the year-to-date for proceeds of R214m. Nine properties, with a sales value of R66m, are still in the conveyancing process.

In the first nine months of the financial year, Telkom spent R4.17bn on growth-supporting investments.

“We remain committed to delivering on our medium-term guidance objectives. Revenue continues to receive focused attention, and we are encouraged by the solid performance of data revenue, which aligns with our data-led strategy and remains a key driver of growth,” said Taukobong.

The group Ebitda margin was above the upper end of the 25%-27% guidance.

“We will sustain the focus on our cost optimisation efforts. Capex intensity is within our 12% to 15% guidance, and we will continue to invest largely in mobile and fibre,” Taukobong added.