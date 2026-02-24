Strong second half boosts Altron’s earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Technology group Altron expects its strong performance in the second half to date to continue for the full 2026 financial year.

It said on Tuesday that operational momentum in the first half has provided a solid foundation.

Earlier this month the group, which includes Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron Security and Altron Document Solutions among its operations, signalled earnings growth of more than 30% for the current financial year.

HEPS for continuing operations for the year to end-February — which strip out the effect of one-off financial events — is expected to be at least 231c compared with 178c the year before.

Group HEPS is set to be at least 201c compared with 134c a year ago, a more than 5% increase.

Providing a voluntary operational update on Tuesday, Altron said continuing operations delivered low double-digit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) growth year-to-date, and operating profit growth greater than 20%.

“The group’s performance is attributable to disciplined focus on execution of its strategy across all businesses and reflects the benefit of a robust and diversified portfolio, despite varying operating conditions,” it said.

Deliberate focus on deployment of capital into higher-margin, annuity-revenue growth opportunities continued in the second half, with further improvement in operating leverage.

Year to date Altron’s Platforms segment has contributed about 45% to revenue and 90% to both ebitda and operating profit.

Robust double-digit revenue growth in the Platforms segment was offset by a decrease in revenue in the IT Services segment. The constrained operating environment for IT Services persisted in the second half and is in line with market trends observed in South Africa and globally, it said.

Operating cash flows continued to strengthen, underpinned by the shift in revenue mix towards annuity-based income, which exceeded 65% of total revenue year to date and is a structural driver of higher cash flow generation.

In its Platforms segment, the vehicle tracking business, Netstar, delivered a strong performance underpinned by solid growth in South Africa and early signs of progress in Australia.

The South African business reported sustained low double-digit growth in revenue and strengthening operational execution, delivering high-teen ebitda growth year to date.

Australia’s recovery has been slower than initially expected due to one-off items affecting operating profit. However, key performance indicators, including subscriber growth, cash flow and sales activity, have shown improvement.

Netstar has delivered mid-to-high teen ebitda growth year to date.

Altron FinTech delivered high-teen revenue growth driven by continued success in adding SME customers to its payments and collections platform and higher volumes. Annuity revenue year to date exceeded 80%.

Altron HealthTech’s year-to-date ebitda growth in the low-20s-percent range and operating profit growth in the high teens are tracking in line with the first half, Altron said.

In its IT Services segment, Altron Digital Business, continues to be affected by the challenging IT services environment. The group implemented a comprehensive profit-improvement strategy and finalised its restructuring in December. Two consecutive months of operating profitability in December and January reflect a marked improvement in the segment’s performance and provide clear evidence that the cost-reduction measures are gaining traction, it said.

“The business is now well positioned to benefit from any upturn in IT services spend,” it said.

Altron Document Solutions’ profit improvement strategy continues to deliver positive results. The focus on higher-margin services led to more than 30% year-to-date ebitda and operating profit improvement.

Year to date, Altron’s shares are up 6% on the JSE, valuing the company at almost R8.8bn.

With Mudiwa Gavaza