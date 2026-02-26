Tiger Brands reports growth in most units as it continues with portfolio optimisation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tiger Brands continues to streamline its portfolio as part of CEO Tjaart Kruger’s turnaround strategy. File photo.

Tiger Brands has reported growth across most of its business units in the first four months of the year as it continued to make progress in optimising its portfolio.

In a voluntary trading update on Thursday, the group said it delivered “robust” results for the four months ended January, with volume growth line with guidance, while it has maintained its double-digit operating margin.

This was achieved against the backdrop of a competitive consumer environment with households facing pressure on essential costs, which has impacted disposable income.

Tiger Brands, which owns popular brands such as Albany bread, Jungle Oats and Black Cat peanut butter, said the performance was driven by its resilient brands and continued focus on price competitiveness.

Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 1% from a year ago, driven by volume growth of 2%, offset by price deflation of 1%. Adjusted revenue growth for the period was 2%, driven by volume growth of 5%.

Operating profit from continuing operations improved versus the prior year, with double-digit operating margin driven by gross margin leverage and logistics optimisation initiatives, it said.

Noteworthy progress was made in FY25 in optimising our portfolio, with management’s focus on deploying capital and resources to areas where Tiger Brands has a competitive advantage yielding compelling results — Tiger Brands

The group continued to experience material soft commodity deflation for the period impacting gains.

Growth was experienced across all business units, apart from home and personal care, with personal care (PC) experiencing sustained competitor intensity which impacted performance.

“The PC turnaround strategy has been implemented with improved performance expected in the second half of the year,” it said. “Noteworthy progress was made in FY25 in optimising our portfolio, with management’s focus on deploying capital and resources to areas where Tiger Brands has a competitive advantage yielding compelling results.”

Last year the group completed the Randfontein operations transaction after the Competition Tribunal approved the sale of Tiger Brands’ milling business, including the well-known Ace brand. The disposal covered a maize-milling plant and a wheat-milling plant, both located in Randfontein. Tiger Brands offloaded the milling business to focus on other areas of its operations.

The finalisation of the disposal of its 74.7% stake in the Cameroonian subsidiary Chocolaterie Confiserie Camerounaise (Chococam) to Minkama Capital and BGFI Bank Group, announced in November, remains on track pending regulatory approvals, it said.

Tiger Brands continues to streamline its portfolio as part of CEO Tjaart Kruger’s turnaround strategy.

Beacon chocolate and King Foods remain in continuing operations, with management committed to driving growth and margin expansion in these divisions — Tiger Brands

Earlier in 2025, the food producer sold its Langeberg and Ashton Foods canned fruit business, and Carozzi and its baby wellbeing division.

“Beacon chocolate and King Foods remain in continuing operations, with management committed to driving growth and margin expansion in these divisions,” it said.

Tiger Brands and its insurers remain committed to achieving a just resolution of the listeriosis class action as soon as possible, it said. Engagements between the legal representatives of the parties are ongoing, with a view to finding a means to bring finality to the class action litigation, it added.

The group expects consumers to recover as positive macro-economic indicators signal some reprieve, but it expects consumers will continue to seek value.

“Tiger Brands is well positioned to ensure continued performance delivery against this backdrop, driven by relentless focus on execution.”

The strategic areas of focus for the year ahead include completion of the Chococam transaction and further exploration of value realisation options for the remaining non-core categories.

It also plans to rejuvenate its brands through continued investment to maintain brand leadership.

It will release its interim results on June 1.

Business Day