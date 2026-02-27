Vukile adds another Spanish mall to its portfolio

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vukile Property Fund has added another Spanish shopping centre to its portfolio with the acquisition of Islazul Shopping Centre in Madrid.

The acquisition, done through Vukile’s 99.7% held subsidiary Castellana Properties, involves Castellana buying the entire issued share capital of property-owning company Islazul HoldCo for about €202.1m.

“This landmark transaction represents a strategic milestone for Castellana, marking its entry with a sizable shopping centre into one of Europe’s most dynamic and fastest-growing major capitals,” Vukile said on Friday.

The acquisition further strengthens Castellana’s portfolio and geographic diversification, positioning the company to capture future growth in a city and neighbourhood with exceptional retail potential, it said.

“The transaction represents a unique opportunity for Castellana to acquire an iconic shopping centre of institutional quality which is complementary to its existing Iberian portfolio,” it said.

It also marks Castellana’s strategic expansion in Madrid, one of Europe’s most attractive and resilient metropolitan markets, characterised by strong economic fundamentals, sustained population growth and a dynamic consumer environment.

Vukile said Islazul, which is ranked among the top 10 shopping centres in Spain, offers attractive growth prospects due to low average rental levels for an asset of this nature of about €20 per m² per month.

Islazul opened in 2008 with a gross lettable area of 90,933m². The property has 4,100 parking spaces and good public transport connectivity.

Based on the agreed asset value of €340m, the property is being acquired at a net initial yield of about 6.5%.

The acquisition, the effective date of which is expected to be the end of April, will be funded by a combination of existing cash resources and debt of €163.2m, representing a loan-to-value ratio of about 48%.

Vukile owns about 15 shopping centres in Spain and three in Portugal.

Business Day reported earlier this month that Vukile’s South African and Iberian retail portfolios delivered strong trading performances in November and December, boosted by resilient consumer demand over the Black Friday and festive shopping periods.

In Spain, turnover rose about 7% in November and 3% in December, led by fashion, homeware, and health and beauty, while footfall inched up, boosted during Black Friday week.

With Noxolo Majavu