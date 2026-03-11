Remgro sells FirstRand shares for R4.9bn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johann Rupert’s holding company Remgro has cut its stake in FirstRand through on-market transactions conducted over the past month.

Subsequent to the unbundling of Remgro’s strategic indirect interest in FirstRand, historically held through the group’s interest in RMB Holdings, in June 2020, Remgro retained a direct exposure of 3.92% in FirstRand which it had previously identified as non-core.

By June 2025, Remgro had sold down this residual interest to a holding of 1.64%.

In a continuation of the process, Remgro disposed of 51,966,739 additional FirstRand shares in the market from February 2 to March 10 at an average price per share of R93.87, for an aggregate consideration of R4.88bn.

The proceeds from the disposal will add to Remgro’s strategic cash resources, it said.

Business Day reported in December that Rupert, South Africa’s richest man, had a stellar 2025, with his family’s wealth up more than $5bn (R81.44bn), as the family closes in on breaking into the top 100 richest in the world bracket.

According to data from the Bloomberg billionaires’ index, the Rupert family added $5.3bn (R86.33bn) to their bounty last year, taking the family’s valuation to $18.9bn (R307.86bn).

The listed investments of the Rupert family rallied last year. Richemont, in which the family holds a commanding stake, surged nearly 30%.

The family’s investment holding company, Remgro, was up 16% last year, with a market valuation of R95bn, while Reinet grew 25%.

Earlier last year, the family ended its generational association with the tobacco industry, which played a big role in its wealth generation over the decades. In January 2025, Reinet announced its exit from British American Tobacco (BAT), selling its 43.3-million shares for £1.221bn (R26.72bn).

The Rupert dynasty’s association with the tobacco industry dates back to the 1940s when Anton Rupert founded the Voorbrand Tobacco Company, later known as Rembrandt. By the mid-20th century, Rembrandt had cemented its place as a top player in the industry, listing on the JSE in 1956 and branching out into banking, mining and financial services.

By 1999 the family merged his tobacco giant, then the world’s number four tobacco maker, known as Rothmans International, with BAT, the world’s second-largest cigarette producer.

Remgro also has investments in Mediclinic, Heineken, RCF Foods, Rainbow Chicken, OUTsurance, TotalEnergies and eMedia, among others.

With Kabelo Khumalo