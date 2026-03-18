PPC continues to reap benefits of turnaround strategy

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PPC’s turnaround plan focuses on consistency of delivery and a sustainable growth trajectory underpinned by disciplined execution, high quality earnings generation and cash flow generation. File photo.

Cement producer PPC has reported higher revenue and an improvement in Ebitda in the first 10 months as operational results improved materially for the second consecutive year and it continues to reap the benefits of its turnaround plan.

The group said after strong cash generation in the period, resulting in record dividends from PPC Zimbabwe, the PPC board will consider a dividend in terms of its distribution policy which provides for a flow through to shareholders of any dividends received from PPC Zimbabwe.

In an operational update for the 10 months ended January, the group said revenue was up 4%, driven mainly by the increase in PPC’s Zimbabwe operations while the South Africa & Botswana group revenue remained much the same as the period before.

The group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin strengthened further to 19.4% from 16.6% thanks to its turnaround plan. Total group Ebitda was up 22% due to growth in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

PPC continued to embed its Awaken the Giant strategic plan across the group, delivering sustained improvements in operating and financial performance, it said.

PPC’s turnaround plan focuses on consistency of delivery and a sustainable growth trajectory underpinned by disciplined execution, high quality earnings generation and cash flow generation.

Investment in RK3, the new plant in the Western Cape, continues to progress, with spend on the project, including realised foreign exchange losses, amounting to about R491m in the period

“The turnaround was deliberately ambitious, designed to rebuild PPC’s iconic status by restoring competitiveness and long-term value creation. The results for the 10 months ended January 31 2026 clearly demonstrate the ongoing and compounding benefits of disciplined execution of this strategy,” it said.

In South Africa, the changes implemented across the organisation have translated into delivery ahead of initial expectations, it said.

In Zimbabwe, implementation of the turnaround advanced meaningfully, with the unit delivering record year-to-date cash flow generation. This reflected the initial benefits of improved execution supported by strong and sustainable underlying market demand, PPC said.

It said capital expenditure is expected slightly below the guidance of R450m for the full year, due to the timing of maintenance activity, with shutdowns at two of the major South African plants commencing this month and extending into the 2027 financial year.

Investment in RK3, the new plant in the Western Cape, continues to progress, with spend on the project, including realised foreign exchange losses, amounting to about R491m in the period.

Despite this strategic investment, the South African group is in a net cash position of R367m, compared with R106m a year ago.

PPC Zimbabwe delivered a robust step change in its free cash flow generation leading to a substantial increase in total dividends declared and paid of $36m (R595m) in the current period.

Overall sales volumes in South Africa & Botswana remained broadly flat. The South African volumes increased by about 2%, but this was offset by a decline in Botswana volumes.

The Awaken the Giant strategy is delivering ahead of plan, and, importantly, it is a strategy not only focused on consistent execution and delivery, but also on building sustainable long-term value — PPC

Zimbabwe volumes increased by more than 22%, supported by sustained strong demand across the industrial and retail sectors. Revenue increased by 19% in rand terms (24% in US$ terms), while Ebitda grew by 23% in rand terms (28% in US$ terms).

The group said a mill gearbox failure occurred at the Bulawayo factory on February 3, constraining cement milling at the site. Measures to minimise disruption for customers have been implemented, but the failure is expected to have a temporary negative impact on margins in February and March, it said.

PPC also announced on Wednesday CFO Brenda Berlin will retire at the end of her contract on June 30 and a process is underway for her successor.

PPC said it remains well positioned to continue executing on its strategy.

“Growth in FY26 earnings is on top of the robust improvement achieved in FY25. In accordance with previous guidance, these improvements are expected to be consolidated in FY27, with FY28 anticipated to deliver a further step change as the benefits of the new RK3 plant are fully realised,” it said.

The construction of RK3 is progressing well and remains on schedule, and within budget.

“RK3 is a core strategic investment that will result in a considerable increase in competitiveness and returns,” it said.

“The Awaken the Giant strategy is delivering ahead of plan, and, importantly, it is a strategy not only focused on consistent execution and delivery, but also on building sustainable long-term value,” it said.