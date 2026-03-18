Tyrone Soondarjee named chair of Momentum Group

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tyrone Soondarjee has been appointed independent chairperson of the Momentum Group. Picture: JEREMY GLYN/FINANCIAL MAIL

Tyrone Soondarjee has been appointed independent chairperson of the Momentum Group boards with immediate effect.

Soondarjee has been interim chair since November last year after the resignation of former chair Paul Baloyi.

“Tyrone is a highly seasoned and commercially focused chartered accountant and board member with an extensive track record spanning more than 40 years in the corporate arena,” Momentum said in a statement on Wednesday.

Throughout his career, Soondarjee has held senior executive and non-executive director roles across industries including financial services, telecommunications and professional services.

He was previously chair of Grindrod Bank and CFO of Cell C. He was also group financial director of the Sasfin Banking Group and director of finance at Deloitte.

He is currently non-executive chair of Rentworks Holdings.

“As an already serving independent non-executive director and a member of a number of board committees within Momentum Group, Tyrone brings deep institutional knowledge alongside extensive experience spanning audit, nominations and social, ethics and transformation committees.

“His core competencies include corporate governance, finance, audit, risk management, strategic leadership and organisational transformation,” Momentum said.

In November, it reported a good start to its 2026 financial year, with increases in most of its main metrics in the first quarter.

The positive earnings trajectory established during the 2025 financial year continued into the first quarter of 2026, and it reported normalised headline earnings of R1.76bn for the three months ended September.

The company attributed the results to effective strategic execution and continued focus on profitable growth across the group’s business units.

Last year it received approval from the Prudential Authority for a R1bn share buyback programme which started in May.