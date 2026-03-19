Novus sells print-letting enterprise for R91.7m

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Novus Holdings has disposed of the Novus Print letting enterprise for R91.7m, the group said on Thursday.

Novus, which specialises in commercial printing, packaging, manufacturing and tissue production, said its subsidiary Novus Print entered into a sale agreement with Firm Favourite Investments 10 for the sale of the letting enterprise.

Map Clothing Manufacturers is the holding company of the buyer. The ultimate beneficial owners of the buyer are third parties who are not related parties of the company. The buyer did not consent to the disclosure of the names of its beneficial owners in this announcement, Novus said.

The letting enterprise consists of the properties Erf 97 and 98 Phoenix Industrial Park in KwaZulu-Natal, and the lease agreement entered into between Novus Print and Mthembu Paper Mill, which commenced in December 2020 and continues for a period of 120 months. The rental amounts to R600,000/month.

Novus said the property from which Mthembu Paper Mill operates is held as an investment property in Novus Print with a carrying value of R58.7m and generates rental income of R7.3m a year.

In October 2021, Novus sold 51% of its interest in its tissue business, Correll Tissue, to Mthembu Paper Mill, after a strategic decision to exit the business. Novus is an active shareholder in Mthembu Paper Mill and provides strategic input to its associate holding.

The associate holding and investment property holding are managed separately, and the investment property is not considered core to the group’s strategy.

The disposal therefore forms part of Novus’ strategy to optimise its portfolio by selling noncore assets.

The proceeds will be added to existing group cash resources, it said. The effective date of the disposal will be the transfer date, which is expected to be the end of June.