Plain sailing for Investec amid diversified revenue streams

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Investec expects to report growth in full-year earnings as it makes progress on its strategic agenda.

Its performance in the 11 months to end-February reflected the strength of its client franchises and diversified revenue streams, it said.

For the year to end-March, Investec expects to report adjusted earnings per share of 81.6p to 84.0p, 3%-6% higher than a year ago. HEPS is expected to be between 72.6p and 74.1p, or flat to 2% more than the previous year.

Pre-provision adjusted operating profit is expected to rise by 3%-5%.

The credit loss ratio is expected to be within the through-the-cycle (TTC) range of 25-45 basis points.

Adjusted operating profit before tax is expected to be between £940.3m and £965.9m from £920m a year ago.

“We are making progress on the strategic growth agenda outlined in May 2025. The investment in our Corporate midmarket [and] Private Client segments and the ongoing modernisation of our operating and digital platforms are on track,” the group said.

The R2.5bn share buyback programme announced in May 2025 is now complete.

The Southern African business’ adjusted operating profit is expected to be at least 4% ahead of the previous year in rand, while the Specialist Bank adjusted operating profit is expected to be at least 5% higher.

The Southern African business ROE is expected to be around 18%, within the 16%-20% medium-term target range. T

The UK business, including the interest in Rathbones, expacts adjusted operating profit to be at least in line with the prior year’s £457m, it said. The UK Specialist Bank’s adjusted operating profit is expected to be between 1% and 5% lower than a year ago.

Group return on equity (ROE) is expected to be between 13.3% and 13.7%, within its medium-term target range of 13%-17%.

Group return on tangible equity (ROTE) is expected to be between 15% and 16%, within the 14%-18% medium-term range.

The group said revenue growth was supported by increased activity levels, higher average advances, and positive net inflows in discretionary and annuity funds under management (FUM).

This was countered by the negative effect of lower average interest rates.

Net interest income reflects growth in average lending books and success in the group’s strategic execution to optimise the funding mix in Southern Africa, the group said.

Strong fee generation from the Banking businesses in both geographies and higher annuity fees from the South African Wealth & Investment business underpinned non-interest revenue growth.

FUM in the Southern African Wealth business increased by 26.7% to £29.6bn by end-February from £23.4bn at end-March 2025.

The group said it has robust capital and liquidity levels to deliver on its strategy to enhance long-term shareholder returns.

“We are focused on growing market share, deepening client relationships and driving incremental returns, while maintaining cost discipline and capital efficiency,” it said.