Strong rand, operational challenges weigh on Hulamin’s earnings

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Hulamin says the strong rand and operational challenges have weighed on earnings. Picture:123RF/Yulia Grogoryeva

Aluminium producer Hulamin expects to report a full-year loss as operational challenges following a plant shutdown affected mill performance.

The group said on Friday that the extended integrated plant shutdown during the 2025 financial year, which included execution of the market-driven wide can body expansion project, had led to operational challenges associated with stabilising mill performance.

“These challenges adversely affected rolled-products volumes and resulted in losses due to quality defects,” it said.

This strengthening of the rand against the dollar compounded this, it added.

The group expects to report a headline loss per share of 26c- 32c for the year to end-December, compared with re-presented HEPS of 77c per share.

Hulamin Extrusions was classified as a discontinued operation from June 2025, so the comparative financial results for the year to end-December 2024 have been re-presented, it said.

It expects to report a normalised loss per share from continuing operations of 25c-31c, from normalised HEPS of 55c a year ago.

Normalised headline earnings exclude metal price lag and non-trading expense or income items.

Normalised HEPS from continuing operations excludes non-trading and one-off restructuring costs relating to the closure of Hulamin Containers and restructuring initiatives at Hulamin Operations of R23m and metal price lag gains of R51m, it said.

Continuing operations consist of the Rolled Products business unit, as Extrusions has been classified as a discontinued operation, it said.

The group will release annual results on Monday.

The group’s earnings were lower at the half-way stage as US tariffs, softer local prices and rising electricity costs choked its margins.

Hulamin said in August last year that its performance in the six months to end-June was marred by above-inflation increases in energy costs and the incremental effect of US tariffs.

In March 2025, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports into that country. This import duty was doubled to 50% in June, sending global aluminium producers into a frenzy.

Hulamin’s reliance on exports has made the group more vulnerable to price volatility and shifting trade policies in its offshore markets.

The company hopes that growing its local footprint will reduce its exposure to these unpredictable dynamics and has invested R500m since 2022 in the wide-body can production line in a bid to ease its reliance on volatile export markets.

With Jacob Webster