Acquisition gives Datatec presence in Poland

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Datatec has continued it acquisition spree, adding NetworkedAssets, a specialist in software development, network automation and observability solutions, to its stable.

The acquisition, though Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis Germany, became effective on March 24 and established a footprint in Poland.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Logicalis Germany and NetworkedAssets have partnered for several years to deliver solutions to customers. Building on that established relationship, the acquisition gives Logicalis Germany an engineering base and local presence in Poland, while adding specialist expertise and operational support solutions for large-scale carrier, data centre and cloud environments, Datatec said.

“By combining Logicalis Germany’s network and cloud expertise with NetworkedAssets’ capabilities, the group will be better positioned to support customers in automating and operating increasingly complex IT environments,” it said.

“The transaction builds on a successful existing relationship, extends Logicalis’ footprint into Poland and adds valuable engineering expertise to our European operations,” said Datatec CEO Jens Montanana.

The acquisition is the third this year for Datatec.

Earlier this year Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis USA acquired 100% of Maple Woods Enterprises.

Maple Woods is a long-term security partner of Logicalis USA. Its flagship Overwatch offering is an advanced cybersecurity and compliance programme originally built to meet the rigorous standards of the US defence industry, it said.

“As a subcontractor to Logicalis, Maple Woods has been a key contributor to the development and delivery of Logicalis’ managed security offering.”

The integration of Maple Woods enhances Logicalis USA’s managed services framework by adding cybersecurity and compliance expertise and providing a platform for expansion across selected US sectors, it added.

That acquisition came just days after Datatec expanded in the Balkans with the acquisition of Real Security, a value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia.

The group said the acquisition, done through its Westcon-Comstor subsidiary, establishes a strategic foothold for Westcon-Comstor in the Balkans region.

“Real Security has built a highly regarded cybersecurity distribution platform across the Balkans, underpinned by deep technical expertise and strong partner relationships,” Montanana said at the time of announcing the deal.

“This acquisition strengthens Westcon-Comstor’s presence in an attractive, fast-growing market and advances Datatec’s strategy of investing behind specialist, value-added distribution capabilities that help vendors and partners to scale,” he said.