Aveng appoints infrastructure specialist as chairperson-designate

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Aveng has appointed infrastructure industry specialist Graeme Bevans as an independent non-executive director and chairperson designate.

Aveng has appointed infrastructure industry specialist Graeme Bevans as an independent non-executive director and chairperson designate with immediate effect.

The construction and engineering group said on Monday that Bevans is a highly experienced business leader, investor and company director who has worked at the forefront of investment, funds management and infrastructure industries globally for the past 20 years.

His most recent position was CEO of Atlas Arteria, a A$6.6bn group listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. He has also served on a broad range of infrastructure boards over the course of his executive career, both as an executive director and as an independent non-executive director, Aveng said.

His experience spans infrastructure assets in renewable energy, roads, water, emergency services systems and complex urban utilities, Aveng said.

He currently serves on the Tasmanian Development Board and has previously served on other boards, including the Anglian Water Group, APRR Group, Arqiva Group, Atlas Arteria, Broadcast Australia, Puget Energy, Transalec, Airwave, Wales and West Utilities, Pacific Hydro, Ecogen and Interlink Roads.

Aveng also announced the appointment of Naidene Ford-Hoon as an independent non-executive director with effect from today.

She is a qualified CA with more than 25 years of business experience, including 16 years in the financial services sector at an executive management level.

She has worked for Alexander Forbes Group Holdings as group CFO, the South African Reserve Bank as CFO and KPMG Johannesburg. She currently serves on the board of SA Corporate Real Estate, Capitec Bank Holdings and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

In January Aveng appointed David Simpson as interim CEO and a director of the company after Scott Cummins retired.

Cummins had been CEO of Aveng since taking over the position from Sean Flanagan, who retired in March 2024. He was previously CEO of Aveng’s largest subsidiary, McConnell Dowell, where he started working in 2015.