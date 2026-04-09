BAT appoints Dragos Constantinescu as new CFO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced that Dragos Constantinescu has been appointed CFO from September 1.

He is currently CEO of Asahi Europe & International, having been with Asahi Breweries since 2019, BAT said in a statement on Thursday.

Prior to this, he spent 16 years at BAT, where he held senior finance and general management roles, including GM of Central Europe North, and finance director and GM of BAT Poland.

Javed Iqbal will continue to serve as BAT’s interim CFO until Constantinescu’s appointment, after which he will continue in his role as director of digital and information, BAT said.