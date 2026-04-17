Prosus sells its 4.5% stake in Delivery Hero to Uber for €270m

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Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, in this photo taken on August 18 2020.

Prosus has agreed to sell its 4.5% stake in Delivery Hero to Uber for about €270m, the group said on Friday.

In August 2025, the European Commission approved Prosus’s acquisition of the food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway.com (Jet), subject to commitments by Prosus to significantly reduce its shareholding in Delivery Hero.

As a result, Amsterdam-based Prosus has agreed to sell about 13.58-million shares in Delivery Hero to Uber Technologies at €20 per share.

The price represents a premium of about 22% to the one-month volume-weighted average price of Delivery Hero shares as of April 16, Prosus said.

After completion of the transaction, Prosus’ interest in Delivery Hero will decrease from 26.3% to 21.8% of the issued share capital.

“Prosus remains committed to completing the sale of the remainder of its stake in Delivery Hero within the required regulatory timeframe, with the objective of maximising shareholder value,” it said.

Naspers completed its acquisition of Jet through Prosus in October last year when the offer became unconditional.

It was Prosus’ second swing at acquiring Europe’s biggest meal delivery company for €4.1bn, making it its largest investment yet.

The technology investor gained EU antitrust approval on August 11 for its bid after agreeing to sell down its stake in German online takeout business Delivery Hero.

Naspers offered to reduce its 27.4% stake in Delivery Hero to below a specified low percentage within 12 months.

The Jet deal made Prosus the world’s fourth-largest food delivery company after Meituan, DoorDash and Uber, according to ING analysts.

In 2020, Naspers failed to secure a high-profile bid for Jet, losing out to Takeaway.com, which paid $8bn.

Prosus’ £5bn bid, about R98bn at the time, was seen as a sign of an ambitious strategy to build a bigger food delivery business to take on Silicon Valley giant Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.

With Mudiwa Gavaza