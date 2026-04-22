Outsurance names Francois van Rooyen as CFO and FD from October

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Outsurance has appointed Francois van Rooyen as CFO and financial director to replace Jan Hofmeyr, who is leaving the insurer to join a new fintech venture.

The group said on Wednesday that Hofmeyer had resigned after being with Outsurance for more than 18 years.

Hofmeyr will serve his notice period to October 2, facilitating an orderly handover and overseeing the completion of the group’s financial year-end process, Outsurance said.

He has served as CFO since 2008 and was appointed financial director in 2022.

“The board wishes to express its sincere appreciation for his significant contribution to the group’s growth and success over this period and wishes him well in this new chapter of his career,” it said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Van Rooyen, an internal successor, will take up the CFO and financial director roles with effect from October 3, subject to regulatory approval.

“The board confirms that a fit and proper assessment has been undertaken on Mr Van Rooyen and that the board is satisfied with the outcome,” it said.

He joined the Outsurance group in 2018 and has served in various financial roles. He was appointed CFO of Outsurance South Africa in 2022, a position he currently holds.

In March, the group reported a strong set of interim results and rewarded shareholders by hiking the dividend payout by more than a third and declaring a special dividend.

Group normalised earnings were up 7.7% to R2.32bn in the six months to end-December, or 150.2c per share.

An interim dividend of 120.7c per share was declared — up 36.2% — as well as a special dividend of 30.3c per share as a result of the monetisation of noncore assets.

The group services 3.7-million policies and employs 8,162 people across South Africa, Australia and Ireland.

It previously announced that board chair Herman Bosman and lead independent director Kubandiran Pillay would step down at the AGM in November.

Venessa Naidoo has been appointed chair of the Outsurance Group and Outsurance Holdings boards, commencing on the first day after the 2026 AGM. She is currently chair of the board audit committee.