Three suitors vie for Anglo American’s Australian coal assets

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Anglo American has at least three potential buyers for its Australian steelmaking coal business after its unsuccessful deal with Peabody Energy for the assets, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Australian miner Stanmore Resources, Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and Indonesia-based PT Buma Internasional Grup are among the bidders for the coal assets, the report added.

Anglo American declined to comment on the report, while Stanmore, Mitsubishi and Buma Internasional did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

A deal could be announced in the coming months, according to Bloomberg.

Peabody withdrew its $3.78bn bid for Anglo American’s Australian coking coal assets in August, and the London-listed miner initiated an arbitration against the US-based coal miner.

The assets up for sale include mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, the world’s top steelmaking coal region, and are part of Anglo’s wider plans to divest its non-core assets.

Anglo, which has agreed to merge with Canada’s Teck Resources to create the world’s fifth-largest copper producer, is in the midst of selling its struggling De Beers diamond business and nickel assets. It sold its platinum business in 2025.

Reuters