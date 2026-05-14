De Villiers takes CFO role at Attacq after interim stint

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Property group Attacq has appointed Peter de Villiers as its permanent CFO from June 1 after he served as interim CFO since February.

The appointment has been made after the conclusion of a thorough recruitment process, the group — which boasts the Mall of Africa in its portfolio — said in a statement on Thursday.

“The board confirms that a fit and proper assessment for Peter has been undertaken, and the board is satisfied with the outcome of the assessment,” it said.

De Villers was named interim CFO last November following the resignation of Raj Nana with effect from January 31, and he took up the role in February.

De Villiers joined Attacq in March 2013 and has served as a member of its executive committee since the group’s listing in October that year. He is a qualified chartered accountant and CFA charterholder.

Business Day reported recently that in the half-year to end-March, Attacq declared an interim dividend of 48c per share, representing a 79.6% payout of distributable income.

Gross revenue rose to about R1.6bn, with rental income about R1.5bn. Net operating income increased to about R940m while like-for-like performance remained steady. The net asset value attributable to equity owners stood at R13.5bn, or R19 a share.

The company announced recently that together with Rabie Property Group it plans to build a R750m conference centre and hotel within the JSE-listed Reit’s flagship Waterfall City mixed-use precinct, as the group looks to deepen its exposure to South Africa’s business tourism market.

The conference centre and hotel will sit within the broader Waterfall City precinct, designed as an extension of Attacq’s integrated development approach, as further developments continue to be rolled out in the precinct.

Business Day