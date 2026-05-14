Shaftesbury’s lucrative West End portfolio continues to perform

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Shaftesbury Capital signed 151 news leases and renewals in the first four months of the year as its lucrative London West End portfolio continued to prove resilient despite the uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

CEO Ian Hawksworth said in a statement ahead of the group’s AGM that the central London mixed-use real estate investment trust (Reit) had made a positive start to 2026, demonstrating the strength and resilience of its prime West End portfolio.

The new leases and renewals completed in the period January 1 to end-April year were concluded at 5% and 18% ahead of market rents and previous passing rents respectively. The 151 leasing transactions represent £13.7m of new contracted rent.

The group’s West End portfolio includes Covent Garden, Carnaby Street and Chinatown in central London, some of the most sought-after real estate in the city.

“There continues to be competitive demand for space in our high-footfall destinations. With high occupancy, a strong leasing pipeline and backed by a very strong balance sheet, we remain confident in achieving our medium-term targets,” said Hawksworth.

“There is continued customer demand for our properties with high occupancy across the portfolio. Only 2.5% of ERV (estimated rental value) is available to let and an additional 1.2% currently under offer,” he added.

Recent transactions at Covent Garden include the lease renewal for luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. on James Street and the introduction of Covent Garden Market Bar by Inception Group, as well as fragrance brand INITIO Parfums Privés in the Market Building.

Burro, an original dining concept delivering high-quality Italian cuisine, opened to critical acclaim in Floral Court, he said.

“Seven Dials is now established as a home for premium flagship retailing with new brands introduced including Code8 Beauty, Percival, MONC, and Islander,” he added.

“We are making progress in evolving Carnaby Street with seven new concepts introduced this year,” said Hawksworth. These include fashion brand Edikted, which opened its first store outside the US, and Sephora, which will launch a new boutique format and first West End store in the British summer.

Chinatown is fully occupied; new additions include POP MART, which opened its largest London store on Charing Cross Road, and Darjeeling Express, which will upsize into a larger restaurant on Rupert Street, he added.

The group has made progress with asset management and refurbishment initiatives, with £12.3m of ERV across 149,000 square feet under refurbishment. To date this year, £16m has been invested in capital expenditure and targeted acquisitions.

He said the group is well-positioned for growth, expansion and investment with a strong balance sheet, access to significant liquidity through £0.7bn of undrawn bank facilities, loan-to-value of 17% and net debt of £0.8bn.

The £275m exchangeable bond was repaid on maturity in March using existing cash resources.

Business Day