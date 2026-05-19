Greencoat Renewables steps up to JSE’s main board

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Greencoat Renewables will reclassify and transfer its secondary listing on the AltX to a dual primary listing on the JSE’s main board from May 28.

The renewable energy infrastructure company, which invests in European renewable energy-generation assets, has received all the necessary approvals for the move, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The company continues to see active engagement from South African institutional investors, reflecting confidence in GRP’s established platform and track record. The main board of the JSE provides the appropriate platform for further market visibility and investor access,” the company said.

The group, which has had a secondary listing on the JSE since May 2025, said no new ordinary shares will be issued in connection with the move, and it will continue to maintain its listings on Euronext Growth in Dublin and the Alternative Investment Market in London.

Paul O’Donnell, investment manager at Schroders Greencoat, said the group has seen growing interest from South African investors, and this move enhances its ability to access that capital base while increasing the company’s visibility.

“We believe the main board of the JSE provides an appropriate setting to support our next phase of growth, underpinned by disciplined capital allocation and a focus on long-term value creation,” he said.

Bernard Byrne, non-executive chair of Greencoat Renewables, said the group had received strong support from shareholders for the move.

“This marks an important milestone in Greencoat’s development as a listed company. We see the JSE main board listing as an appropriate exchange for a business of our scale and maturity and one that aligns well with our long-term strategy.”

He said the company’s board remains focused on disciplined capital allocation and maintaining the resilience of its portfolio, while continuing to deliver attractive dividends for shareholders.

Earlier this month the Dublin-based energy investor announced plans to buy back up to €100m (R1.9bn) of its shares over the next year as its stock trades well below the estimated value of its wind and solar assets.

An initial €25m tranche of buybacks will begin immediately, with shares to be repurchased on the Euronext.

For 2025, Greencoat generated €114.6m in cash, down from €140.8m in 2024, while the estimated value of its assets per share fell to 99 euro cents from 110.5c a year earlier. The company maintained its 6.81c per share dividend.

Former chair Ronan Murphy said the group delivered a solid operational performance despite low wind volumes in Europe, but management had reviewed its strategy “amid the persistent gap between the stock price and the value of assets”.

“After a holistic portfolio review, we have begun an initial €300m-plus asset disposal programme to recycle capital and tighten focus on our strongest markets,” Murphy said.

Greencoat plans to sell up to €350m in assets over the next 18 months, lowering debt from 52% of total assets to about 45% by 2027.

During the year, the company completed the sale of a 116MW portfolio of Irish wind assets for €156m. It also acquired the Andella forward-sale renewable project in Spain.

Greencoat’s portfolio includes 36 renewable generation and storage assets in five European countries, with a total capacity of about 1.4GW. These assets generated 3,684GWh of electricity in 2025, enough to power about 770,000 homes.

Greencoat declared South Africa a key market for the next phase of its growth when it embarked on a secondary listing.

With Lindiwe Tsobo