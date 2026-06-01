AECI names Alan Dickson CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AECI has appointed Alan Dickson CEO after a formal selection process, the chemicals and explosives group said on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED

AECI has appointed Alan Dickson CEO after a formal selection process, the chemicals and explosives group said on Monday.

Dickson will take up the position and that of executive director on July 1.

Dean Murray, who has served as interim CEO since October 2025, will continue to serve in the position until the end of June. Murray was appointed after Holger Riemensperger stepped down as CEO.

The group said Dickson is a highly accomplished leader with more than 20 years of executive experience spanning diversified industrial, technology, manufacturing and infrastructure-driven sectors.

He spent 29 years with Reunert, the JSE-listed diversified industrial and technology group, including service as group CEO, where he led a large, complex organisation with diverse operations from 2014 to 2026, AECI said.

“During his tenure, he consistently demonstrated a strong track record in delivering strategic growth, maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, the ability to drive sustained operational excellence and a commitment to creating long-term shareholder value,” the group said.

Dickson holds BSc and MSc degrees from the Wits University and an MBA from Wits Business School. He is a member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.

AECI chair Philisiwe Sibiya said Dickson brings a strong track record of disciplined execution, operational excellence and value creation in complex, listed industrial environments.

“His experience aligns well with AECI’s strategic priorities of strengthening performance, maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety, leadership and delivering sustainable growth,” Sibiya said.

Business Day reported in February that record earnings from its mining division helped AECI report a marked improvement in its full-year operational and financial performance.

The group’s HEPS for the year to end-December increased by 53% to 1,098c, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations up 12% to R3.4bn.

Revenue from continuing operations was down 4% to R32.18bn.