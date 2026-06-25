Sirius sells two UK properties, acquires three self-storage assets

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Sirius Real Estate is continuing with its disposal and acquisitions strategy and has exchanged contracts to sell two non-core UK assets and acquire three self-storage opportunities.

The group, which owns and operates branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, said on Thursday it will dispose of two sub-scale multi-use business parks in the Sheffield area for a combined consideration of £5.3m (R115.6m), representing a 3% premium to book value.

The assets are being sold to a single purchaser with whom Sirius has previously transacted. Both sites are stable and well occupied but offer limited scope to drive further income or valuation growth, it said.

The group also plans to acquire and develop three digitally automated self-storage opportunities in Leicestershire, Bedfordshire and Merton, Greater London, all of which are subject to planning.

The site acquisition costs total about £12.6m (R274.8m), which will be funded from the recycling of the Sheffield assets and the remaining £7.3m (R159.2m) from further disposals of non-core UK assets expected this calendar year.

“All three sites benefit from excellent locations characterised by market undersupply alongside strong business and residential fundamentals,” Sirius said.

The transactions are consistent with the group’s strategy of recycling capital from mature, smaller assets into opportunities with stronger returns potential

The Leicestershire and Bedfordshire assets will open in spring 2027, with the Merton site expected to complete in 2028.

The transactions are consistent with the group’s strategy of recycling capital from mature, smaller assets into opportunities with stronger returns potential.

CEO Andrew Coombs said the disposals, agreed at a premium to book value, demonstrate Sirius’s continued focus on disciplined capital recycling, crystallising value from smaller, mature assets where it sees limited scope for further income or valuation growth and redeploying the proceeds into opportunities with stronger returns potential.

“The two self-storage conversion sites in Leicestershire and Bedfordshire are expected to open early in the next financial year, with all three acquisition opportunities representing an exciting further step in our self-storage strategy as we expand on what is already an extensive, high-yielding and resilient part of our platform,” he said.

The group recently announced it had deepened its exposure to Europe’s growing defence and industrial manufacturing sectors with the acquisition of a light-industrial business park in Fulda, Germany, for €49.8m (R936.2m).

The asset, with a significant proportion of space used for manufacturing and warehousing, is anchored by a leading European manufacturer of ballistic protection equipment supplying military and law enforcement customers.

The business park is located about 100km northeast of Frankfurt in the economically significant Hesse region.

Earlier this month Sirius reported a 4.9% increase in profit before tax to €211.4m (R3.97bn) for the year ended March, boosted by a strong operational performance and higher property valuation gains.

With Noxolo Majavu

Business Day