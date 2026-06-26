BHP splits America president role in two, with SA-born new CEO ready to take helm

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Resources giant BHP is to split the Americas president role into North America and South America, which will allow a greater focus on each of these regions, it said on Friday.

The change comes as Brandon Craig is set to take up the reins as CEO on July 1.

The group said Jessica Farrell has been appointed North America president effective from July 1. She is currently vice-president of innovation, and before this was Western Australia nickel asset president. She has more than 20 years of experience across a range of commodities and jurisdictions holding senior roles at BHP.

“Jess brings a strong combination of operational leadership, strategic implementation, and partnership experience. She has a proven track record of navigating complex transitions while prioritising safety, employee and community outcomes,” the group said.

She will also act in the position of South America president until recruitment is completed for the role.

“Our operating environment is increasingly complex, but also rich in opportunity for companies that are best able to positively engage stakeholders, deploy capital to the right opportunities in a disciplined way and deliver safe, reliable operational performance,” Craig said. — Brandon Craig, incoming BHP CEO

BHP also announced other appointments that come into effect on September 1:

Edgar Basto, current COO, will remain on the executive leadership team and will report to the CEO as chief enterprise performance officer. He will remain accountable for BHP’s health, safety and security and the BHP operating system. He will also be accountable for strengthening contractor safety and further embedding operating discipline and performance across the enterprise, the group said.

Geraldine Slattery will continue as Australia president and will assume responsibility for copper South Australia, bringing all the Australian operating assets together under her leadership.

Incoming CEO Craig said the new appointments ensure BHP continues to build organisational capacity, with the right mix of skills, experience and perspectives to deliver the group’s strategy and pursue its growth agenda.

“Our operating environment is increasingly complex, but also rich in opportunity for companies that are best able to positively engage stakeholders, deploy capital to the right opportunities in a disciplined way and deliver safe, reliable operational performance,” Craig said.

The mining giant announced in March that KwaZulu-Natal-born Craig, then head of its Americas operations, would take over as CEO from July as Mike Henry steps down after more than six years. The appointment underscores the mining giant’s laser focus on its operations in the US, Canada and South America, home to its coveted copper and potash assets.

Both commodities are increasingly in the limelight of mining sector dealmaking as the industry shifts to a new era of critical mineral-driven demand, in which protectionism and the drive to secure domestic supplies of essential minerals and metals are key.

Craig was previously BHP’s Americas president since March 2024, leading the company’s growth strategy in future-facing commodities across Canada, the US and South America. During his time in the role, BHP became the world’s largest copper producer and advanced high-quality growth options in copper and potash.

Last week the group said a $2bn blowout in funding costs at its Canadian potash project will drag down BHP’s upcoming financial results. Capital costs at its Jansen potash project have increased from $4.9bn to $6.9bn after a long-awaited review of the asset’s cost and schedule estimates.

The revision means BHP will recognise a hefty $2.3bn impairment (before and after tax) in terms of its investment to date in Jansen when it publishes annual results next month.

The write-down charge is more than half the group’s latest annual revenue of $4.4bn. It is, however, expected to be a one-off and should not affect capital expenditure guidance for 2027, which remains about $11bn, said the miner.

With Jacob Webster