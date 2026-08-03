Datatec continues buying spree with Loial acquisition

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Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis USA has acquired Loial, a New Mexico-based technology solutions provider with expertise in cybersecurity and managed services.

The international information and communications technology company said on Monday that the acquisition establishes a permanent Logicalis USA location in New Mexico and expands its Southwest team.

This is Datatec’s fourth acquisition this year as it continues its buying spree, bulking up its capabilities and expanding its global reach.

In March it acquired NetworkedAssets, a specialist in software development, network automation and observability solutions, through its Logicalis Germany unit, establishing a footprint in Poland.

In February Logicalis USA acquired 100% of Maple Woods Enterprises. Maple Woods’ flagship Overwatch offering is an advanced cybersecurity and compliance programme originally built to meet the rigorous standards of the US defence industry.

The integration of Maple Woods enhanced Logicalis USA’s managed services framework by adding cybersecurity and compliance expertise and providing a platform for expansion across selected US sectors, Datatec said at the time of announcing the acquisition.

Loial brings deep cybersecurity expertise and long-standing customer relationships across multiple vertical markets and extends Logicalis USA’s presence into New Mexico, an important market that supports the division’s long-term growth strategy — Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO

That acquisition came just days after Datatec expanded in the Balkans with the acquisition of Real Security, a value-added cybersecurity distributor headquartered in Maribor, Slovenia.

The acquisition, done through its Westcon-Comstor subsidiary, established a strategic foothold for Westcon-Comstor in the Balkans region.

Its latest acquisition, Loial, is an established cybersecurity and Splunk partner with extensive experience helping organisations modernise security operations, improve visibility across complex IT environments and strengthen cyber resilience, Datatec said.

The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including energy, utilities, government and healthcare.

The acquisition became effective at the end of July.

“Loial brings deep cybersecurity expertise and long-standing customer relationships across multiple vertical markets and extends Logicalis USA’s presence into New Mexico, an important market that supports the division’s long-term growth strategy,” said CEO Jens Montanana.

Business Day