Vodacom chair: who will replace Saki Macozoma when he retires?

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Saki Macozoma is to retire as chair of Vodacom Group in July next year and will be replaced by Khumo Shuenyane, who currently serves as lead independent director.

Vodacom said in a statement on Wednesday that the group has a self-imposed tenure of 10 years for board members, and Macozoma, having served on the board since July 2017, will retire and step down at the group’s AGM on July 20 2027.

Shuenyane’s appointment will take effect from July 21 2027.

“The board thanks Saki for his valuable leadership and significant contribution to Vodacom since 2017, overseeing the implementation of the Vision 2025 strategy and the inception of the Vision 2030 strategy, which have both heralded a transformational era for the business,” it said.

Shuenyane is a seasoned finance and investment executive who serves as a nonexecutive director at asset manager Ninety-One, a position he has held since August 2021.

He is also an independent nonexecutive director of several listed and unlisted companies and serves on the boards of a number of companies within the Investec Group, according to Ninety One’s website.

His previous telecommunications sector experience includes Delta Partners, a global advisory firm headquartered in Dubai in various capacities for six years from 2014. Between 2007 and 2013 he served as group chief mergers & acquisitions officer for MTN Group.

Vodacom also announced that Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa will retire from the board on October 8. She served as the chair of the remuneration committee and was a member of the nomination committee. She was appointed to the board in January 2019.

Segun Ogunsanya has been appointed as an independent nonexecutive director with effect from October 9. Ogunsanya has more than 35 years of leadership experience across multiple sectors, including finance, banking, fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications and corporate governance.

Until his retirement in June 2024, he served as the group CEO and MD of Airtel Africa. He previously served as the group head at Ecobank Transnational, overseeing the bank’s retail activities across 28 African countries.

Vodacom added that from October 9, former Barloworld CEO Clive Thomson will assume the role of chair of the remuneration committee. He will remain the chairman of the audit, risk and compliance committee.

Business Day