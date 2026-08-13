NEPI Rockcastle forays into Spain with mall acquisition

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NEPI Rockcastle has made its first acquisition outside Central and Eastern Europe with the purchase of a shopping centre in Bilbao, Spain.

NEPI said on Thursday its wholly-owned subsidiaries Global Alcanena and Global Dasali have entered into an agreement to acquire MegaPark Barakaldo for about €254m (R4.7bn).

The acquisition of the 81,000 m² shopping destination marks a landmark step for NEPI Rockcastle, representing its entry into the Spanish retail real estate market.

MegaPark Barakaldo opened in 2004-2006 and comprises a retail park that includes owner-occupied Ikea, Leroy Merlin and Repsol, a fashion outlet and a leisure and food and beverage centre. Anchor tenants include Conforama, Adidas and Burger King.

The property boasts more than 6,700 parking spaces, is 97.3% occupied, and attracted 12.75-million visits in 2025, generating tenant sales of more than €183m (R3.4bn), the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The property serves a catchment of about 1.1-million people within a 30-minute drive, covering the Bilbao metropolitan area.

MegaPark Barakaldo gives us a strong foothold in one of Spain’s most dynamic regions, already a dominant destination for its catchment, with visitor numbers and sales both gaining momentum — Marek Noetzel, Nepi CEO

The acquisition is consistent with NEPI’s strategy of owning dominant and well-located retail assets that serve large and affluent catchments.

“MegaPark Barakaldo is the largest shopping destination by GLA of Basque Country and the leading retail attraction in Bilbao and the province of Bizkaia. The property has shown robust growth, with footfall and tenant sales increasing every year since 2021, and the board believes it offers reversionary potential from a net initial acquisition yield of 6.8% to a higher sustainable yield in the medium-term,” the company said.

The acquisition also diversifies the group’s income base into a large, euro-denominated, investment-grade Western European market, and lays the foundation for a broader platform for growth beyond central and eastern Europe.

“MegaPark Barakaldo gives us a strong foothold in one of Spain’s most dynamic regions, already a dominant destination for its catchment, with visitor numbers and sales both gaining momentum,” said Nepi CEO Marek Noetzel.

“It is our first step beyond Central and Eastern Europe, though we’ve built real experience entering new markets as our team owns and manages retail assets across eight European countries, and the fundamentals behind that success — understanding tenants, understanding shoppers and applying that discipline consistently — travel with us.”

The acquisition is subject to the usual regulatory approvals and completion is expected to occur in September.

Spain is an attractive investment destination, offering a supportive macroeconomic backdrop, and is among the fastest-growing large economies in the euro area.

Another South Africa real estate investment trust, Vukile Property Fund, owns about 15 shopping centres in Spain.

Business Day