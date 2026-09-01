Capitec expands investor access with A2X listing

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The secondary listing on A2X is expected to broaden investor access to Capitec’s shares. Picture:

Financial services group Capitec has been given the green light for a secondary listing on the A2X Markets from September 7, the company said on Tuesday.

The secondary listing on A2X is expected to broaden investor access to Capitec’s shares by providing an additional regulated trading venue, thereby enhancing shareholder choice and supporting liquidity in the company’s shares, it said in a statement.

The group’s listing on the JSE remains unchanged, it added.

Capitec joins other major large South African companies that have sought secondary listings on A2X, including AngloGold Ashanti, Sanlam, Discovery, Standard Bank, Prosus and Naspers.

Capitec, which listed on the JSE in February 2002, has been a major success story, growing to dominate South Africa’s unsecured lending sector. It is now valued at almost R537bn.

Business Day reported recently that with a record profit of R16.8bn in the 2026 financial year, Capitec continues from strength to strength.

Under CEO Gerrie Fourie, who retired from the corner office last year, Capitec snapped up more than 20-million new clients and made bold but successful forays into life insurance, value-added services and business banking, as well as an aggressive digital drive.

Fourie handed over the reins to Graham Lee in July 2025.

Capitec’s profits are catching up with Nedbank — no mean feat for a lender that has been around for less than 30 years — and it is taking on rivals who have been around for more than a century.

With Kabelo Khumalo

Business Day