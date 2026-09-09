Richemont names Anton Rupert co-deputy chair

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Richemont is best known for its jewellery maisons. Picture:

Luxury goods group Richemont has appointed Johann Rupert’s son Anton as non-executive co-deputy chair, marking an important step in the board’s long-term succession planning.

Anton Rupert will serve alongside Bram Schot, who was appointed non-executive deputy chair in 2024 and will continue in the role of non-executive co-deputy chair.

The appointment is effective immediately.

The company, which includes brands such as Montblanc, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels in its portfolio, said in a statement the two non-executive co-deputy chairs will have complementary remits.

Anton Rupert will oversee matters relating to the Maisons’ strategic product and communications committee, ensuring continuity in an area of central importance to Richemont’s creative and commercial direction. Schot will assume responsibility for board and committee-related governance matters, including the co-ordination of the board’s committees and the group’s corporate governance framework.

“This division of responsibilities reflects the board’s commitment to robust governance and to ensuring both the group’s strategic priorities and its governance obligations receive dedicated attention at non-executive co-deputy chair level,” the group said.

Commenting on the appointment, chair Johann Rupert said the appointment is an important step in the board’s long-term succession planning.

“Richemont’s strength has always rested on the continuity that comes from close family involvement, on rigorous governance and on an unwavering commitment to creativity and craftsmanship.”

He said having Anton and Schot serve together as non-executive co-deputy chairs ensures each of the foundations is given the attention it deserves.

“Anton will continue to safeguard the creative and product priorities that define our Maisons, while Bram will ensure our governance remains of the highest standard. Together they reflect what has always guided this group — a long-term view, a respect for the people and savoir-faire behind our Maisons, and the discipline to steward them responsibly for the generations to come.”

In July Business Day reported Richemont reported a strong set of results for the first quarter of its 2027 financial year, with sales up by double digits.

The continued strength of its jewellery business, together with improving demand for watches and growth across every major market, has given the luxury group a strong start.

The Switzerland-based group said sales for the three months to the end of June rose 20% at constant exchange rates to €6.3bn.

Jewellery remained the standout performer. Sales at the group’s Jewellery Maisons, which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, climbed 24%, reinforcing the division’s position as the biggest driver of Richemont’s growth.

Business Day