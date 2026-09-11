Omnia shares jump amid talks about potential offer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares in Omnia Holdings shot up almost 13% in early trade on Friday after the fertiliser and explosives group said it is in discussions regarding a potential offer for all of its shares.

The group said in a cautionary announcement that while discussions are advanced, no agreement has been reached and there is no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction being concluded.

It advised shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in Omnia’s shares until a full announcement is made.

No further details were provided but the market cheered the news, with the share price up 12.9% to R115.95 at 9.45am on the JSE, taking its year-to-date gains to 45%.

Last month the group, now valued at R18.7bn on the JSE, reported annual earnings growth of more than a fifth, with both its agriculture and mining businesses contributing robust earnings and solid cash generation. It rewarded shareholders with a special dividend.

Revenue for the year to end-March increased 6% to R24.2bn, while operating profit increased 28% to R2.17bn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 21% to R2.77bn, with HEPS rising to 849c from 704c before.

The Omnia board declared a total dividend of 750c per share for the year, which includes an ordinary dividend of 470c and a special dividend of 280c, returning R1.2bn to shareholders.

Since its turnaround in 2020, the group has returned R6.8bn to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said at the release of the earnings that the group delivered a strong performance, demonstrating disciplined execution in a complex operating environment.

The mining segment’s revenue increased 8%, supported by volume growth across the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and West Africa, new contract wins and increased contribution from BME Metallurgy.

Agriculture performed strongly, with revenue increasing 13% and operating profit 28%, driven by sales growth in South Africa and a strong recovery in the rest of Africa following the implementation of operating model changes.

The chemicals unit saw a 38% decline in revenue, but operating profit increased more than 100% as the segment continued to execute its strategy to streamline the business, release capital and sustainably improve financial performance.

“Looking ahead, we are well positioned to accelerate growth across our core markets, supported by favourable structural demand in both the agricultural and mining sectors,” said Gobalsamy.

Business Day