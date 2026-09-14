Omnia receives R21.8bn buyout offer from India’s Solar Group

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Fertiliser and explosives group Omnia has received a R21.8bn all-cash buyout offer from Indian company Solar Group, the company said on Monday.

On Friday Omnia’s shares surged to their highest levels in more than five years, shooting up almost 15% after the group issued a cautionary announcement confirming it was in discussions regarding a potential offer.

Solar is offering R134.50 per share — a premium of 30.98% to Omnia’s closing share price of R102.69 on the JSE on September 10, the last business day before the cautionary announcement.

It is a premium of 14.30% to Omnia’s closing price on the JSE of R117.67 on Friday — the last business day prior to Monday’s announcement — and a premium of 35.73% to its 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of R99.09 up to and including September 10.

Omnia said on Monday that Solar SA Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solar Overseas Mauritius, which is a unit of Solar Industries India, has made a firm intention offer for Omnia. Should the offer proceed, Omnia will be delisted from the JSE and A2X markets.

“The combination aligns with Omnia’s strategy to strengthen and grow its businesses, build a scaled global mining solutions platform, and expand its sustainable agriculture offering,” Omnia said.

“The transaction is expected to accelerate growth across Omnia’s mining and agriculture businesses through enhanced technology, R&D, innovation, scale, market access and customer reach. It will also strengthen manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, enhance resilience, and unlock scale-driven opportunities,” it added.

Solar is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India with a market capitalisation of about R340bn ($21bn). The group is a globally recognised industrial manufacturer operating two primary divisions — industrial explosives and defence and aerospace.

Solar serves customers in more than 90 countries, and it possesses an international manufacturing footprint spanning 11 countries.

“At R134.50 per share, the proposed transaction provides shareholders with the opportunity to realise the value of their investment at a premium, having regard to Omnia’s business plan, prospects and associated commercial and execution risks,” it said.

Omnia said that following extensive due diligence and negotiations, its board intends to recommend the scheme to shareholders.

“The proposed transaction has secured broad shareholder support and is backed by an irrevocable unconditional bank guarantee for the cash consideration,” it said.

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said it is an important milestone in Omnia’s 73-year history.

“Built on a proud South African heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, Omnia has grown from an agriculture business into a diversified international group, drawing on decades of expertise and innovation to build businesses such as BME, and take South African innovation, expertise and capability to markets around the world.

“That same entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in Solar Group, which has grown from a single-site business in India into a leading international industrial group. Bringing together Omnia’s manufacturing and supply capabilities, technology, brands and customer relationships with Solar Group’s scale, R&D capabilities, commercial reach and international presence creates a powerful platform to accelerate BME’s ambition to become a global mining solutions business of scale,” he said.

It also provides opportunities to expand Omnia’s sustainable agriculture solutions into new markets, he added.

“Importantly, matched with Solar Group’s track record in South Africa and across the globe, the proposed transaction accelerates the execution of our growth strategy, building on the strength of our businesses, technology, brands and people, while giving them greater scale, reach and opportunity. We believe the combination positions Omnia’s businesses strongly for their next phase and provides an opportunity to take what has been built in South Africa onto an even larger international stage.”

Manish Nuwal, MD and CEO of the Solar Group, said Omnia was a high-quality business it had long admired.

“We have great respect for what the Omnia team has created and see significant potential to build on these strengths as part of the Solar Group.”

“The proposed transaction represents an important step in our international growth ambitions. BME brings a strong global mining platform and leading technology in electronic initiation systems that complement our existing industrial explosives business, while Omnia Agriculture provides Solar Group with an established position in integrated crop nutrition and biologicals.”

Business Day