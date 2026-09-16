Accelerate sells Cedar Square centre for R630m

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Accelerate said vacancies at Fourways Mall, its largest asset, fell below 10%, supported by stronger leasing activity, improved trading density and monthly footfall of more than 1-million visitors. Picture:

Fourways Mall co-owner Accelerate Property Fund has sold Cedar Square Shopping Centre for R630m.

The company said on Tuesday the sale of the property in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, forms part of its strategic repositioning and restructuring programme.

The property, which measures about 44,249m²in gross lettable area, has been sold to Aristonas, which is owned by Big Apple Trust. It contains major retailers including Pick n Pay, Clicks, Baby City, Queenspark and a Virgin Active gym and Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

The purchase price is slightly below the R643.5m the property was externally valued at by Mills Fitchet Valuations at end-March, based on cash flows and forward net income achieved by the property on the valuation date.

Aristonas will acquire Cedar Square Shopping Centre, its related income stream and available bulk but will not acquire the right to develop the bulk. The right to develop the bulk of 40,447m², valued at about R168.8m, will be retained by Accelerate through a notarial deed of servitude. If Aristonas wants to develop the bulk, it will be entitled to purchase the development rights by giving written notice to Accelerate, the group said.

Any development rights that remain unused on the 10th anniversary of the date of registration of transfer of the property will transfer automatically to the buyer at no consideration and the servitude in favour of Accelerate will be removed, it said.

The deal is subject to Accelerate shareholder approval and the go-ahead from the competition authorities.

The net operating income of the property, based on Accelerate’s financial statements as at end-March, is about R55m.

In July, Accelerate sold its BMW Fourways dealership property in Johannesburg for R174m.

Business Day reported in August that Accelerate had made further inroads into repairing its balance sheet in the year to end-March, cutting debt by almost R800m through asset sales while improving leasing activity and reducing vacancies at Fourways Mall.

Vacancies at Fourways Mall, its largest asset, fell below 10%, supported by stronger leasing activity, improved trading density and monthly footfall of more than 1-million visitors, it said in its annual results.

The group continued to strengthen its balance sheet during the year, cutting gross debt by R777.3m to R3bn.

Business Day