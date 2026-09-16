Vodacom shares slide after Kenyan court blocks Safaricom deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vodacom group CEO Shameel Joosub. Shares in the company fell on Wednesday morning on news that Kenya’s high court has nullified the group’s R36bn takeover of Safaricom. Picture:

Shares in Vodacom were lower on Wednesday morning amid news that Kenya’s high court has nullified the group’s R36bn takeover of East Africa’s largest mobile provider, Safaricom.

Vodacom announced the news in a statement minutes before the JSE closed on Tuesday. It plans to appeal the ruling.

The market reacted on Wednesday morning, with Vodacom’s shares down 1.7% at R153.29 at 10.40am on the JSE. They fell as low as R152.59 at one stage before rebounding.

Business Day reported on Tuesday that the court’s ruling was a major blow to what had been seen as a signature transaction for JSE-listed Vodacom. while also taking out almost $2.1bn from Kenya’s state coffers.

At the heart of the matter is the contestation regarding the constitutional validity of the transaction. In its judgment on Tuesday, the court said Kenya’s government had failed to have robust public consultations about the deal, the pricing framework for Safaricom’s valuation was arbitrary and the competition implications of an effective takeover had not been considered.

The ruling comes a few months after Vodacom announced the acquisition of Safaricom after winning a major court case in the country, making the acquisition effective from June 30.

However, the transaction hit a roadblock earlier this year when the high court issued conservatory orders freezing the state’s plan to sell shares to Vodafone Kenya and Vodacom as a way to complete the deal. Some activists said the process to sell those shares lacked public participation and undervalued the business.

In June, the court of appeal in Nairobi granted the attorney-general’s application and lifted a conservatory order related to the acquisition, thereby allowing the transaction to proceed.

The main petition by activists led by Kenyan politician Tony Gachoka was heard on June 29.

Vodacom made its move on Safaricom in December last year. According to the deal terms, the group was set to buy a 15% shareholding in Safaricom from the Kenyan government and a 5% shareholding from Vodafone, increasing its stake to 55%, for $2.1bn.

Vodacom was to acquire 12.5% of the issued shares in Vodafone Kenya — an effective 5% stake in Safaricom — from Vodafone International Holdings for $500m, resulting in it owning 100% of Vodafone Kenya.

The second part of the transaction involved Vodacom, via Vodafone Kenya, acquiring 15% of Safaricom from the Kenyan government for $1.6bn.

It is the sale of the government’s stake that has been struck down.

“Vodacom will review the judgment and its implications. As interim steps, an appeal against the decision will be lodged with the court of appeal and an application to stay the matter until an appeal is heard,” the group said.

Business Day