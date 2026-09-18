Alexforbes to repurchase 373-million of its shares as Prudential Financial exits its EM business

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Alexander Forbes Group is to repurchase almost 373-million of its shares held by New Veld, which is selling its emerging markets portfolio. Picture:

Alexander Forbes Group is to repurchase almost 373-million of its shares held by New Veld, a unit of New York Stock Exchange-listed Prudential Financial, which is selling its emerging markets portfolio.

Prudential Financial recently completed a strategic review of its global operations, which resulted in a decision to simplify its international footprint through the disposal of its emerging markets businesses, Alexforbes said on Friday.

Prudential Financial holds 372,773,547 shares, representing about 28.69% of Alexforbes’ share capital. Alexforbes has entered into a repurchase of shares agreement to buy back those shares.

New Veld currently holds 446.8-million shares in Alexforbes, or about 34.39% of all its shares in issue. New Veld has entered into a separate transaction with ARC AF Holdings for the sale of its remaining 74.07-million Alexforbes shares, representing 5.7% of the shares in issue.

Alexforbes said the specific repurchase delivers a number of strategic benefits for its shareholders.

“In particular, it enables Alexforbes to acquire a significant block of shares at a price that the directors of Alexforbes, excluding the New Veld-nominated directors on the board, believe represents an attractive opportunity, while facilitating an orderly disposal by New Veld with limited disruption to the market for Alexforbes shares,” it said.

After implementation, the transaction is expected to be earnings and value accretive to the remaining shareholders, it said.

New Veld will dispose of the shares at R6.75 per share, which represents a 3.4% discount to the 30-business-day volume-weighted average price of the shares on September 16 — the trading day before the agreement signature date.

The transaction will be funded through a combination of available cash resources and external debt funding.

Alexforbes subsidiary Alexander Forbes Acquisition has entered into a short-term bridge loan agreement for R2.1bn. The bridge loan will be replaced by a long-term funding arrangement before or shortly after the closing date of the transaction, meaning that the bridge loan would not be used or, alternatively, used for a short period of time, Alexforbes said.

The transaction is subject to approval by Alexforbes shareholders and regulatory clearances.

The group said the repurchase will reduce Alexforbes’ cash resources by about R540m and will increase the group’s long-term liabilities by R2.1bn as a result of the funding arrangements with the related increase in finance charges of about R145m per annum for the duration of the long-term funding arrangement.

It will also reduce the share capital and/or reserves of the group by R2.6bn, in accordance with the accounting treatment. It reduces the number of Alexforbes shares in issue to just over 926.7-million.

Business Day