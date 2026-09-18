Mpact sells Paarl property for R185m

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Mpact Group CEO Bruce Strong, whose company announced the R185m sale of Mpact’s Paarl property as part of a portfolio optimisation strategy. Picture:

Packaging manufacturing group Mpact has sold a property in Paarl, Western Cape, for R185m as part of its portfolio optimisation strategy and will use the proceeds towards the settlement of existing debt.

The group said on Friday that its subsidiary Mpact Paarl Property entered into a sale of letting enterprise agreement with Inospace 5, for Inofort — a joint venture between Inospace 5 and Fortress Real Estate Investments — to acquire the property as a going concern.

The property is located at the corner of Borssenberg Street and Jan van Riebeeck Drive in Paarl, and has a gross lettable area of 29,541m².

It was previously occupied by Mpact Versapak, formerly a division of Mpact operations. In November 2024, the Mpact Versapak business was acquired by Versapak, a subsidiary of Sinica Manufacturing. Sinica Versapak manufactures styrene and PET trays and punnets, as well as vinyl cling film.

Sinica Versapak currently leases the property from Mpact under a five-year lease agreement which expires in October 2029.

Mpact said the disposal is consistent with its portfolio optimisation strategy, which seeks to improve portfolio quality through disciplined capital allocation, the release of value from non-core and underutilised assets and investment in businesses and assets with stronger long-term strategic fit and growth prospects.

As the property is no longer used by Mpact’s operations, it believes the disposal represents an appropriate opportunity to realise value from a non-core asset and redeploy capital in a manner that strengthens the balance sheet and supports the group’s long-term strategic objectives, it said.

The disposal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

The net book value of the property, including solar equipment and generator systems, was R89.2m at the end of December 2025. It generated rental income of R19.6m for the 2025 financial year.

Business Day