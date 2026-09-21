Remgro hikes dividend by more than 70% after strong year

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Shareholders in Johann Rupert’s holding company Remgro will be celebrating as the company increased its dividend by more than 70% and declared a special dividend after a strong year.

The group on Friday reported HEPS rose by 42.2% to R20.03 for the year ended June, underpinned by earnings growth across the board, strong cash generation and solid contributions from its investee companies.

Headline earnings rose to R11.1bn from R7.8bn a year ago as the earnings growth momentum experienced during the 2025 financial year continued during the 2026 financial year, it said. The gains came despite “a persistently demanding global operating environment”, it said.

The group, which is valued at R107bn on the JSE, declared a final dividend of 422c per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 595c, up 73%, as well as a special dividend of 550c per share.

“This performance reflected the quality and resilience of Remgro’s portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and active ownership, which together enhanced the group’s financial position and strategic flexibility,” it said.

Its intrinsic net asset value per share was up 4.6% to R305.80.

The higher HEPS were mainly due to an increased contribution from Mediclinic Holdings of R1.37bn and increased contributions from Rainbow Chicken of R610m, it said.

Contributions from Community Investment Ventures Holdings (R412m), OUTsurance Group (R332m) and Heineken Beverages Holdings Limited (R161m) also contributed, it said.

Remgro also benefited from an increased contribution from TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa of R424m, mainly due to a one-off Transnet pipeline cost refund, of which Remgro’s portion was R218m.

It also cited increased finance income due to a higher average cash balance, mainly resulting from the proceeds on disposal of its interest in FirstRand and lower finance costs due to the redemption of the preference shares during the previous year.

This was partly offset by a lower contribution from RCL Foods and lower dividends from FirstRand due to its disposal.

In April Remgro sold its remaining 39.6-million shares in banking group FirstRand for R3.59bn through on-market transactions. This followed the sale of nearly 52-million shares for about R4.88bn earlier this year.

The group said it made meaningful progress in both portfolio and performance optimisation during the year. The finalisation of key transactions has drawn to a close a period of portfolio transformation, leaving the group with a more focused, resilient and better-performing portfolio, it said.

“With this foundation now in place, Remgro is entering its next phase of value unlock, focused on converting its reshaped portfolio into measurable value creation for shareholders.”

Remgro’s share price closed up 3.2% on Friday at R202.15, taking its year-to-date gains to 12.3%.