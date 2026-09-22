Harmony prices $500m convertible bonds due in 2031

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Harmony has priced its offering of $500m guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2031, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes. Picture:

Harmony has priced its offering of $500m guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2031, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes.

Harmony said on Tuesday the bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount — $200,000 per bond — to be redeemed at the end of September 2031.

The bonds will pay a coupon of 1.500% per annum, payable semi-annually on March 29 and September 29 of each year, with the first payment in March 2027.

The initial conversion price of R418.60 represents a premium of 40% above the reference share price, being the placement price per share.

“The offering reflects a proactive and disciplined approach to balance sheet management from a position of strength,” said Harmony CEO Beyers Nel.

“It enhances funding efficiency, diversifies our capital sources and optimises our funding profile. Our capital programme remains fully funded, and we remain confident in Harmony’s ability to continue creating long-term value for shareholders,” he said.

Payments in respect of the bonds will be guaranteed by Harmony Gold (Australia), African Rainbow Minerals Gold, Avgold, Chemwes, Golden Core Trade and Invest, Freegold (Harmony), Randfontein Estates, Harmony Copper, Harmony Moab Khotsong Operations, MAC Copper, Cobar Management, Metals Acquisition Corp (Australia) and Eva Copper Mine, the group said.

The bonds will be convertible into about 19.4-million Harmony ordinary shares, which represents about 3% of its issued ordinary share capital.

The bonds will be issued on September 29 and will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Citigroup and JPMorgan acted as joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the offering, with Absa Bank, Firstrand and Nedbank acting as co-lead managers.

The joint bookrunners have concurrently placed about 4.1-million existing Harmony shares on behalf of a limited number of buyers of the bonds who wished to sell the shares to hedge the market risk of an investment in the bonds at a placement price of R299 per share. Harmony will not receive any proceeds from the placement.

In August, Harmony reported a more than 80% rise in its full-year earnings and paid a record annual dividend after a strong operational performance and as it benefited from the higher gold price.

The group’s HEPS soared 87% to 4,363c for the year to end-June.

Group revenue was up 34% to R99.24bn, and the group achieved record adjusted free cash flow of R17.15bn, up 54% year on year.

The miner paid a dividend of 750c, its highest ever, bringing the total dividend to a record R8.15bn, or 1,280c per share.

The miner achieved gold production guidance for the 11th consecutive financial year and delivered on all key operating guidance metrics.

Business Day