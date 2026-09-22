Pick n Pay names Spencer Sonn as CEO-designate

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Spencer Sonn has more than 30 years of retail leadership experience across South Africa and New Zealand. Picture:

Pick n Pay has appointed Woolworths veteran Spencer Sonn as CEO-designate for the group with effect from February 2027.

The group said in a statement on Tuesday that Sonn will work closely with current CEO Sean Summers as part of “a planned and orderly leadership transition that will support continuity and the continued execution of the group’s strategy”.

Pick n Pay is in the midst of a turnaround, and Summers was brought back to the group to steady the ship in 2023 after the exit of Pieter Boone after the group posted its first loss in its existence.

The group said Sonn has more than 30 years of retail leadership experience across South Africa and New Zealand. He previously served as MD of Woolworths South Africa (Food) and MD of Woolworths New Zealand, where he held executive responsibility for food and grocery retail operations.

“The board is confident that Spencer’s extensive local and international retail experience, proven leadership capability and deep understanding of the food and grocery sector position him well to build on the significant progress made in the group’s turnaround,” it said.

Business Day reported recently that Pick n Pay and its units grew turnover 2.7% in the first five months of its financial year as market conditions remained constrained, though the group noted steady growth in online sales and a recovery in its clothing division.

On a like-for-like basis, growth was 2.5% in the 20 weeks ended July 19, the group said in an update.

Pick n Pay like-for-like sales grew 2.6%, with turnover flat year on year, it said. Pick n Pay South Africa like-for-like sales grew 1.9%, with a 0.4% decline in turnover a result of the recent completion of the planned closure or conversion of underperforming company-owned supermarkets.

Boxer Retail’s turnover grew 7.2%, and 2.2% on a like-for-like basis.

Pick n Pay continued to grow online sales, with online turnover growth for the period at 37.5%, driven by continued growth of Pick n Pay asap! and Pick n Pay groceries on the Mr D app.

Business Day