Glencore to list on the Australian bourse on October 14

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Resources group Glencore will list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on October 14.

The group said on Friday it has satisfied all substantive requirements to be admitted to the official list of the ASX as a foreign exempt listing.

Glencore announced its intention to list on the Australian bourse in August. CEO Gary Nagle said at the release of the company’s first-half results last month that it was seeking a secondary listing on ASX after “a detailed review of opportunities to broaden our investor base and enhance trading liquidity”.

Nagle said an ASX secondary listing would provide a number of compelling strategic benefits.

“Australia is home to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing pools of long-term investment capital, with A$4.4-trillion (R50.63-trillion) in pension assets expected to grow to about A$12.4-trillion by 2045. The market also offers access to a highly sophisticated investor base with deep expertise in the global resources sector.“

He said an Australian listing was also expected to strengthen Glencore’s profile in one of its most important operating jurisdictions, broaden the shareholder base, improve trading liquidity and enhance corporate financial flexibility.

“For Australian investors, it would provide increased access to diversified copper exposure at a time when local investment opportunities have diminished after industry consolidation and M&A activity in recent years.”

Business Day reported in August that South African-born Nagle allayed fears that the group’s move to seek a secondary listing in Australia might see the Switzerland-based group ditch its 13-year stay on the JSE.

Nagle, who succeeded another South African, Ivan Glasenberg, five years ago, said leaving the JSE was out of the question for the commodities trading and mining group.

The group’s shares have surged almost 80% on the JSE over the past five years, valuing it at just under R1.4-trillion.

The JSE listing in 2013 “has been a standout performer for us. South Africa has a deep pool of capital … and an investor community that understands mining and deep knowledge. We have built a shareholding in South Africa,” Nagle said.

“This has given us the confidence to do the same in Australia. Because Australia, like South Africa, is a mining economy, with deep knowledge and understanding of how mining works.

Nagle said the group, which earlier this year abandoned merger talks with Australian rival Rio Tinto, will maintain its primary listing in London, having last year toyed with the idea of moving to New York.

For the first half Glencore reported group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation had increased 86% to $10.1bn. Attributable net income increased to $4.4bn after a loss of $655m a year ago.

It also announced a special dividend and a new share buyback programme.

The special dividend brings the total 2026 announced shareholder returns to about $3.5bn, Glencore said.

With Kabelo Khumalo

Business Day