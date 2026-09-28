Australian miner Northern Star Resources rejects R445bn bid from Gold Fields

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Gold Fields confirmed on Monday it had made a R455bn bid to acquire Northern Star Resources, but the Australian miner’s board had informed it that it was not appropriate to engage in further discussions at this time.

Gold Fields said in a statement after a number of discussions over the past six months with Northern Star, with limited engagement, it confidentially submitted a non-binding, indicative and conditional proposal to the Northern Star board on September 13 to acquire 100% of the group’s shares by way of a scheme of arrangement.

In its response letter dated September 24, the Northern Star board informed Gold Fields “it was not appropriate to engage in further discussions at this time”.

Northern Star chairperson Michael Chaney said in a statement: “Gold Fields has sought to acquire one of the world’s premier gold portfolios at a price that falls well short of what the board considers to be its fundamental value and at a highly opportunistic time.

“Furthermore, Gold Fields has asked our shareholders to take nearly three-quarters of the consideration in Gold Fields stock, which carries a meaningfully higher jurisdictional risk profile than the exposure they hold today.

“These factors, in conjunction with the conditionality of the indicative proposal, are the basis on which the board has unanimously rejected the indicative proposal,” he said.

In terms of the proposal, Northern Star’s shareholders would have received 0.3125 Gold Fields shares and A$7.25 in cash for each Northern Star share held, representing an implied offer price of A$27 per share. The offer values Northern Star at A$38.7bn (R445bn).

Had the transaction gone ahead, Northern Star shareholders would own about 33% of the issued ordinary shares of Gold Fields, “providing meaningful ongoing participation in the strategic and financial benefits of the combined group”, Gold Fields said.

Gold Fields said the approach to the Perth-based miner is in line with its strategy to improve the quality and value of its portfolio through investment in high-quality, long-life assets.

The company had intended to establish a secondary listing on the Australian stock Exchange, subject to ASX approval, in respect of the new Gold Fields shares to be issued to Northern Star shareholders.

Gold Fields said the combination would have created the second largest global gold producer with significant exposure to Australia, North America and Chile.

It added the combination would create a globally diversified gold producer with scale, quality and clear operational upside.

“The combined group would produce about 4.1-million ounces in the 12 months to June 30 2026, with about 80% of production coming from Australia, North America and Chile, underpinned by 77-million ounces of ore reserves and 181-million ounces of mineral resources,” it said.

Reuters reported Northern Star Resources, which is Australia’s top gold producer, has been the target of a campaign by activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which in June urged Northern Star to conduct a strategic review it said could result in a sale to a rival such as Gold Fields.

Shares of Northern Star rose 10.6% to A$24.46 in early trading on Monday, the highest level since August 28, but below the implied offer price.

Reuters said both miners have gold operations in Western Australia, including around the town of Kalgoorlie where Northern Star runs Australia’s biggest gold mine, Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines, known locally as the Super Pit.

Gold Fields said with eight of Australia’s top 20 gold mines, all located within a 280km radius, and 92% of Northern Star Australian reserves (excluding Hemi) located within 100km of existing Gold Fields processing infrastructure, the proposed transaction offered a uniquely contiguous footprint.

“There is potential to unlock material value through operational optimisation synergies allowing access to higher-grade feed while reducing operating costs through lower haulage and processing costs. The combined group would also expect to realise meaningful procurement, maintenance and corporate efficiencies, including tax synergies,” it said.

Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser said the group sees the combination as creating a stronger platform that can deliver value sooner.

“Gold Fields would bring proven operational and development capability to Northern Star’s portfolio, with our combined business unlocking material, unique synergies estimated at $4bn to $5bn in value.”

With Reuters

Business Day