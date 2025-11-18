Telkom’s data-led strategy boosts first-half earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Telkom’s data-led strategy drove growth in the first half as its mobile service revenue grew by 7.9% and it registered a 26.7% increase in its mobile data subscriber base to 18.5-million.

Group revenue from continuing operations was up 3.4% to R22.1bn in the six months to end-September, driven by robust mobile data revenue growth of 10.3% and fibre-related data revenue of 12.3%.

Group data revenue was up 7.9%, contributing 59.1% to total revenue.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was 7.4% higher at R6bn, while adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 16.4% to 305.6c.

CEO Serame Taukobong said the group’s data-led strategy delivered quality earnings and growth.

“We built on our previous strong performance and demonstrated the competitive advantage of the group’s data-led strategy in the challenging operating conditions of the first half of [the 2026 financial year].”

Taukobong said the group’s mobile business delivered market-leading service revenue growth for the 11th consecutive quarter to June 2025 since its establishment 15 years ago.

Openserve’s revenue grew by 2.7% and fibre-related data revenue was up 10.1%. BCX’s fibre-related data revenue increased by 13.8%, while cloud services revenue grew 10.4%.

During the period, Telkom received R208m in proceeds from the transfer of 18 noncore properties. Twelve properties worth R71m remain in the conveyancing process and are expected to transfer by year-end.

“Delivering quality earnings and growth by achieving our targets and medium-term guidance remains our top priority. Our data-led strategy will continue to act as a catalyst for growth as we strengthen our unique position as the backbone of SA’s digital future,” Taukobong said.

He cited subdued economic growth in SA this year, intensifying competition in both mobile and fibre and muted corporate ICT spending as main headwinds the company faced.

“These conditions underscore the importance of leveraging the advantages of our extensive fibre footprint, consistently built over a long time, to drive growth through strong mobile offerings in service and data, and sharpening our competitiveness through the OneTelkom approach,” he said.

In the second half, revenue would remain a key area of focus across the group, and it will continue with its cost optimisation efforts, he said.