PODCAST | Telkom’s interim financial performance in focus

Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong says the spread of the group’s fibre assets offer it a clear competitive advantage. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Telkom’s continued growth in mobile, driven largely by prepaid, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong at the JSE after the announcement of the group’s interim earnings to September.

Taukobong says the group’s data-led strategy delivered quality earnings and growth in the period.

Much of this was seen in the continued expansion of the mobile business.

Telkom Mobile delivered market-leading service revenue growth for the 11th consecutive quarter to June 2025 since its establishment 15 years ago.

The Telkom boss outlines the performance of each business unit: mobile, fibre unit Openserve and IT player BCX.

In the period, Openserve’s revenue grew 2.7%, and fibre-related data revenue was up 10.1%. BCX’s fibre-related data revenue increased 13.8%, while cloud services revenue grew 10.4%.

A large part of the mobile unit’s expansion is attributed to prepaid. Taukobong details how a trend can be sustained.

Through the discussion, Taukobong highlights Telkom’s strategy; the importance of infrastructure to the group’s efficiency; current financial performance; capital allocation decisions; and the growth of mobile.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

For more episodes subscribe to Simplecast﻿

