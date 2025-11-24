PPC turnaround gains pace as margins rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PPC’s turnaround is gathering momentum, with the cement producer steadily regaining its financial muscle and tightening its operational discipline.

PPC’s Zimbabwe operation saw sales volumes rise 25% from the previous period, driven by stronger market demand and the introduction of a 30% surcharge on cement imports in May, the group said in its results for the six months to end in September.

“Zimbabwe also contributed to the improved performance, bouncing back with a solid recovery in the second quarter after the planned shutdown in the first quarter,” the group said.

Cement sales in SA and Botswana rose 2% following a strong second quarter after weather disruptions earlier in the year, helping revenue grow 2.4% to R3.25bn and boosting margin-accretive sales.

Headline and basic earnings per share rose 15% to 25c, and when the effects of unrealised foreign-exchange losses were stripped out, growth jumped 32% to 29c.

The group reported a 24% jump in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), with the ebitda margin climbing to 18.3%, largely driven by a strong performance in the South African cement business, where ebitda grew more than 30%.

According to PPC, the turnaround is being driven by the foundations laid last year, including the plant-performance improvement plan and additional gains in distribution and logistics.

“We are already seeing that a more efficient PPC is increasingly able to compete in its markets,” it said.

The group is undergoing a turnaround because it has faced years of underperformance, operational inefficiencies, and challenging market conditions that affected profitability and cash flow.

Overall, ebitda rose to R983m, with margins improving to 18.3%, driven by solid sales and stronger operational performance across the group. Revenue increased to R5.38bn, driven by solid sales in key markets, while net cash inflow before financing activities grew to R661m.

Group revenue grew 6.2% to R5.38bn, driven by stronger sales across the cement businesses, particularly in the second quarter. Costs rose at a slower pace, with the cost of sales increasing 4.3% and administration and other operating expenses falling, helping trading profit jump 37% to R688m.

Meanwhile, net cash inflow before financing activities rose 30% to R661m, despite a significant advance payment for the RK3 project — PPC’s new R3bn state-of-the-art cement plant in the Western Cape, which is central to the company’s turnaround strategy.

Capital expenditure rose to R225m, excluding the RK3 project, driven mainly by higher maintenance in Zimbabwe during the planned Colleen Bawn shutdown. The South African and Botswana group ended September 2025 with very low net debt, well below both the covenant limit and its internal target range, it said.

Gradual improvement in industrial performance, ongoing savings in procurement and logistics and cost discipline continue to be the main drivers of the margin growth acceleration in SA and Botswana, the group said.

During the period, Zimbabwe remained debt-free and with unrestricted cash of R253m.

Looking forward, the group said SA was showing positive momentum with private-sector activity picking up and PPC well positioned for provincial infrastructure projects.

In Zimbabwe, strong demand and the group’s capacity advantage will support further revenue growth. Despite the seasonally slower second half, the focus remains on implementing the plant performance plan, advancing the RK3 project, improving margins and distribution efficiency, and fully rolling out the turnaround in Zimbabwe, it said.

“Financial year 2025 marked a key turning point, creating the foundation to unlock value and strengthen competitiveness. By capturing market opportunities and leveraging its footprint, PPC is set to drive growth in the year ahead,” it said.