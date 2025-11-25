Zeda extends rental fleet life amid market shifts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global tariffs, changing supply chains and structural shifts in the automotive market are reshaping conditions across the sector, placing pressure on used-car prices and forcing operators to adjust their strategies, according to mobility solutions provider Zeda.

The company said on Tuesday that US tariffs had had a negative effect on the global automotive value chain in the past year, contributing to pricing pressure and changing vehicle flows into Africa.

At the same time, strong growth from Asian manufacturers, particularly Japan and China, was accelerating change in the new-car market, which pushed down prices of one-year-old used vehicles. Zeda said that trend created downward pressure on resale values, forcing the group to extend the life of its rental fleet to protect margins.

Chinese carmakers are rapidly expanding their presence in SA, and Standard Bank has said that several leading brands are now conducting feasibility studies into establishing local assembly plants as their sales volumes grow.

The bank said the country’s mature industrial base, skilled workforce and position as a gateway to Africa made it an attractive hub for long-term investment, especially as global OEMs diversify supply chains and local production becomes economically viable.

Chinese brands’ momentum, combined with government incentives and the sector’s move towards new energy vehicles, could reshape competition and create new manufacturing capacity — developments that directly influence the market conditions Zeda operates in.

These sector pressures formed the backdrop to Zeda’s annual results for the year to end-September, in which the group posted a 1.7% increase in revenue to R10.6bn and a 10.8% increase in operating profit.

Headline earnings per share rose 15.7% to 361c. The group declared a final shareholder payout of 126c per share, bringing the total annual dividend to 181c.

Zeda said the challenging environment affected its used-car sales business, with volumes down 14.6% and revenue decreasing by 4.1%. However, they helped lift profit margins.

“The shift in the new-car market has exerted downward pressure on the prices of used vehicles, particularly one-year-old models. To mitigate margin dilution, we extended the lives of rental vehicles and sold them at an optimal age. Although this tactical response has led to a 14.6% decrease in used car sales volume and a 4.1% decline in revenue, it has also boosted profit margins,” it said.

The group posted a 2.1% increase in rental days boosted by commercial partners, local leisure demand and the subscription business.

The leasing division remained a key growth driver, increasing 15.7% across Sub-Saharan Africa in line with the group’s strategy to expand corporate leasing, heavy commercial operations, and its presence in the Greater Africa region.

Zeda said its performance in Ghana had improved, leading the board to retain the operation as a strategic anchor for growth in West Africa.

Across the group, utilisation improved from 71% to 73% due to tighter management of rental vehicles and lower damage incidents, it said. Operating expenses were contained below inflation, helping to lift the operating margin to 15%.

The group said funding diversification remained a priority, supported by a Common Terms Agreement and new access to debt capital markets. By year-end, 60% of its debt was long-term and 77% unsecured. Net debt rose to R5.18bn to support fleet-leasing expansion.

The group said the automotive sector continued to undergo a fundamental shift, with the “usership” economy still in its early stages. Its strategy remained focused on deepening leasing, subscription and mobility services, supported by new IT and data initiatives approved by the board. Those would be rolled out over the medium term to solidify customer experience and competitive advantage, it said.

Zeda also confirmed that Avis Budget Group had extended its operating licences to East, Central and West Africa, giving it access to new markets and supporting the company’s plan to grow revenue contributions from the Greater Africa region.

“Our results are a testament to the strength and robustness of our diversified business model, which has effectively countered the pressures facing traditional car rental services and vehicle sales,” Zeda said.

“Amid these challenges, our strategic focus on leasing, subscription and the expansion of the Greater Africa business has proven invaluable, enabling us to offset the impact of declining used-car sales volumes.”