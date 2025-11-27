Tsogo Sun halves dividend as it tightens cash amid expansion plans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tsogo Sun has cut its interim dividend by half, even though the company’s earnings grew in the first six months of its 2025 financial year.

The hotel and gaming group on Thursday announced it will pay shareholders 15c per share for the six months to end-September, down from 30c last year.

This comes as the company works to tighten its cash and strengthen its balance sheet. While business held up, the results have shown pressure on revenue and profits.

Tsogo Sun earned R5.56bn in income for the period, slightly lower than last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), a key measure of operating performance, fell 3% to R1.72bn. Operating costs were flat at R3.9bn.

The company said headline earnings, which strip out certain one-off items, edged up 1% to R769m, translating to HEPS of 73.9c.

It reduced its net debt by R386m, bringing the total down to R6.8bn. Its debt-to-earnings ratio also improved to 2.01 times from 2.09 times in March, it said.

Tsogo Sun said it is reshaping parts of its business to improve future performance. The company has begun selling smaller, noncore assets, including its remaining stake in hotel group City Lodge and certain outlying properties, to free up cash and refocus on its main operations.

It has already sold 50-million City Lodge shares for R200m after the reporting period and plans to dispose of the final 3.2% stake within the next year. The company said the proceeds will go towards reducing debt or buying back more shares.

At the same time, the group is pushing ahead with investments that it believes will boost longer-term growth.

It is upgrading several casino and hotel precincts, rolling out new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and continuing development at the Emerald Resort and Casino.

It also received approval to build a brand-new casino in Somerset West, a project expected to cost about R1.29bn over two years. The company says the new property will broaden its reach in the Western Cape and strengthen its presence in the greater Cape Town market.

The group’s online betting division is another area showing signs of momentum. Tsogo Sun reported that the division has turned profitable since August, with net gaming revenue up 15% and adjusted ebitda rising 40% for the period.

The group plans to grow online betting aggressively, even if it means giving up some short-term profits while the division scales.

“The business is exploring the launch of a new platform by the end of the 2026 financial year, providing different payment gateway and product integration options.

“Based on the priority to create a larger online betting business, and in order to expedite growth, this division may need to sacrifice a portion of its profits generated in the short term for the required investment,” it said.

“Even though acquisitions are not the preferred growth method for this division, opportunities which present appropriate scaling, systems and a business fit will be considered. Touchpoints for online betting across the group’s entire portfolio of assets are being developed to maximise opportunities for accessing the platform.”

In early trade on Thursday, the group’s shares were up 3% at R6.87, though they are still down 32.78% year to date.