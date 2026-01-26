Cashbuild grows on new shops as existing outlets lose ground

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While building materials retailer Cashbuild reported growth in its revenue for the second quarter of its 2026 financial year, this came almost entirely from new shops and acquisitions, while existing shops lost ground.

In a trading update on Monday, the group said its revenue increased by 1% in the second quarter, but once new shops are stripped out, the numbers drop. Revenue from existing shops fell by 2%, showing that shops already in operation are selling less than a year ago. The 15 new shops added during the period contributed 3% growth, offsetting the decline.

Customer activity followed a similar pattern. Total transactions through the tills rose by 2% in the quarter, but transactions at existing shops fell by 1%, it said. New shops again made the difference, adding 3% growth. This suggests fewer customers are shopping at long-established Cashbuild outlets, while growth is coming from expansion rather than stronger demand.

For the half year, Cashbuild said revenue was up 3%, helped by new shops and the inclusion of Amper Alles, which was acquired during the period. Without this expansion, growth would have been much weaker. Selling inflation was just 0.8%, indicating that prices increased very little, limiting the boost to revenue from pricing.

The total number of shops trading at half-year end was 322.

During the quarter, Cashbuild opened one new shop, refurbished seven, relocated one, and closed one underperforming shop. It also acquired three Amper Alles shops and exited Malawi, reducing exposure to weaker operations.

