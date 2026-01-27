Credit sales lift Lewis Group’s revenue

Furniture retailer Lewis Group has reported higher revenue for the nine months to end-December, driven by strong growth in credit sales despite constrained discretionary consumer spending.
Total revenue increased by 11.1%. Other revenue, consisting of interest income, ancillary services income and insurance revenue, benefited from the strong credit sales in recent years, increasing by 16.2% for the nine months and by 15.2% for the third quarter, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Group merchandise sales grew by 7.1% in the nine months, with credit sales increasing by 9.1%, accounting for 69.4% of total sales. Cash sales increased by 2.8%.
Merchandise sales for the third quarter rose by 7.8%, supported by strong Black Friday sales across all brands, following growth of 8.9% and 4.6% for the first and second quarters, respectively, it said.
Comparable store sales grew by 4.3% during the nine-month period and by 4.9% in the third quarter.
The collection rate was 78.3% for the nine months, consistent with the rate reported for the half year to September, it said.
Debtor costs grew by 14.8% for the nine-month period and by 16.9% for the third quarter, driven by the growth in the debtors book and the macroeconomic pressure on consumers.
The group is due to release its annual results on May 28.
