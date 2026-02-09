DRDGold expects earnings to double as gold price soars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRDGold is reaping the benefits of the record high gold price and expects its interim earnings to double.

The group said on Monday that its headline earnings per share for the six months ended December is expected to rise 93%-103% to between 217.5c and 228.7c.

Group revenue is up 33% at R5.05bn, thanks to a 43% increase in the average rand gold price received, notwithstanding a 7% decrease in gold sold.

Far West Gold Recoveries’ revenue increased by R356.8m to R1.44bn and Ergo Mining’s revenue increased to R3.61bn from R2.72bn before.

Cash operating costs at Ergo increased 2% to R1.92bn, driven mainly by higher reagent and contractor costs, which was offset by a 23% decrease in electricity costs that reflected the benefits of the solar plant and battery energy storage system.

The group said it was trending towards the higher end of production guidance, with unit costs expected to remain within guidance. It expects to produce between 140,000oz and 150,000oz of gold at cash operating costs of about R995,000/kg for the 2026 financial year.

In December DRDGold sold its wholly owned solar subsidiary Stellar Energy Solutions for R147.5m in cash, while simultaneously securing a long-term renewable electricity supply agreement to support its future production growth and decarbonisation plans.

The company concluded the disposal through Ergo Mining, which sold its 100% interest in Stellar Energy to South African renewable energy independent power producer, aggregator and licensed electricity trader NOA Group.

Stellar Energy holds the rights to a planned 150MWh solar power project near Polokwane in Limpopo.

DRDGold expects to release its interim results on February 18.

With Lindiwe Tsobo.