Northam expects earnings to soar as sales revenue rises 60%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Northam Platinum’s interim earnings are expected to soar thanks to higher production and sales, the miner said on Monday.

The group said sales revenue rose by 60% to R23.3bn in the six months ended in December, attributable to a 53.1% appreciation in the rand 4E basket price, together with increased metal sold.

Total metal sold increased by 13.7% to 519,192 oz, it said.

Total equivalent refined platinum group metal (PGM) produced from own operations increased by 3.7% to 467,818 oz, while production of chrome concentrate increased by 14.8% to 822,759 tonnes.

Operating profit grew by 439% to R5.8bn as a result of higher sales volumes and improved metal prices.

Its headline earnings per share are expected to increase to between 1,518.5c and 1,529.5c from 61.1c a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose to R7.5bn from R1.8bn.

The group performed an impairment assessment during the period. In June 2023, an impairment charge amounting to R2.7bn was recognised relating to the Eland mine. As a result of a significant increase in forecast long-term prices and the impact on the recoverable amount for Eland, a reversal of the previously recognised impairment charge was warranted, it said. As a result, an impairment reversal of R2.5bn was recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.

All its operations performed well and recorded improved metal production, it said.

Concentrate production from own operations at Eland was up 19.6% at 44,842 oz as it continued to make steady progress in its ramp-up, with square metres and tonnes mined in line with expectations.

The group has high hopes for Eland, a shallow PGM and chrome asset acquired from Glencore in 2017 for R175m, which it sees becoming a significant chrome producer in the coming years.

The group said the development of an 80MW solar power facility at Zondereinde is in progress, and construction is almost complete. Commissioning is scheduled during the second half. Once operational, the facility will improve the security of the power supply while reducing energy costs and the operation’s carbon footprint.

Northam is also developing self-build renewable energy projects at its mine sites, comprising solar plants supplemented with utility-scale battery storage. Construction of the first of the projects, at Eland mine, comprising 20MW solar with 40MWh of battery storage, will start during the second half.

Capital expenditure for the remainder of the current financial year is estimated at R3.8bn, with the bulk to be invested in accelerated elective growth capital and the renewable energy programme.

As platinum prices offer substantial tailwinds, signs of Northam’s growing production profile have been welcomed by investors on the JSE.

Shares in the miner, which has a market capitalisation of R143bn, have skyrocketed about 200% in the past 12 months.

Northam’s first-half results will be released on February 27.

— With assistance from Jacob Webster